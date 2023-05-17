Trade Setup for May 18: Nifty 50 eyes buying interest near support zone post lowest close since May 8

Further, today's session will see India's largest lender - State Bank of India report results along with other major companies like ITC, Bata India, United Spirits and GAIL.

It was for the first time in a month that the Nifty 50 ended lower for back-to-back trading sessions.

Wednesday's close also marked the lowest level for the Nifty 50 since May 8, or in eight trading sessions.

Today may also turn out to be a volatile day amidst key earnings and the weekly options expiry of Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank contracts.