Trade Setup for May 17: Analysis on whether the Nifty 50 has peaked for now
By Hormaz Fatakia  May 16, 2023 11:23:17 PM IST (Updated)

The Nifty 50 closed below the 18,300 mark for the first time since May 9.

The Nifty 50 continues to face pressure at 18,400. Same was the case on Tuesday. It has crossed the 18,400 mark intraday for the last two days, but failed to hold on.

On Tuesday, the index not only failed to surpass both Monday's high, its intraday low was also below Monday's low of 18,287. The Nifty 50 closed below 18,300 for the first time since May 9.
The Nifty Bank too came within seven points of its record high, but reversed soon after. The index is now 250 points away from the level of 44,151.

What Are The Charts Indicating?

Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities
  • Observation: Long bear candle formed on daily chart of Nifty 50, indicating the formation of a non-classical bearish engulfing pattern.
  • Conclusion: Chances of sizeable downward correction likely in the near-term.
    • Rohan Patil, SAMCO Securities
    • Observation: Nifty 50 Momentum oscillator reached overbought territory of 75 and reversed.
    • Conclusion: Extended profit booking at current levels cannot be ruled out.
      • Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One
      • Observation: Prices ended just around breakdown levels on the hourly chart.
      • Conclusion: View any short-term correction as a healthy part of an upward trend. First hour on Wednesday crucial.
        • Rupak De, LKP Securities On Nifty 50
        • Observation: Bearish engulfing pattern, RSI entering bearish crossover suggesting a shift towards bearish sentiment.
        • Conclusion: Decisive drop below support levels can trigger further selling pressure.
          • Kunal Shah, LKP Securities On Nifty Bank
          • Observation: Negative divergence on the RSI confirming bearishness.
          • Observation 2: High Open Interest built-up on 43,500 Put strike

            • F&O Cues (May 18 Expiry)

            • Open Interest addition seen in the 18,400 strike call (82 lakh shares)
            • Open Interest addition also seen in 18,350 (50 lakh shares), 18,300 (44.6 lakh shares) and 18,500 Call (46.1 lakh shares)
            • Open Interest shedding seen in 18,350 Put (13.4 lakh shares) and 18,300 Put (8.3 lakh shares)
            • Nifty 50 Put-Call Ratio down to 0.89 from 1.34 on Monday
            • Manappuram Finance is back in the F&O Ban while BHEL is out. PNB, GNFC, Delta Corp remain in the ban period.
              • Foreign investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market on Tuesday, while Domestic Investors were net sellers for the second day in a row.
              Let us take a look at what F&O data is suggesting for specific stocks:
              Fresh Longs - Increase In Price and Open Interest
              Fresh Shorts - Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest
              First Published: May 16, 2023 10:44 PM IST
