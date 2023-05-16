Trade Setup for May 17: Analysis on whether the Nifty 50 has peaked for now

The Nifty 50 closed below the 18,300 mark for the first time since May 9.

The Nifty 50 continues to face pressure at 18,400. Same was the case on Tuesday. It has crossed the 18,400 mark intraday for the last two days, but failed to hold on.

On Tuesday, the index not only failed to surpass both Monday's high, its intraday low was also below Monday's low of 18,287. The Nifty 50 closed below 18,300 for the first time since May 9.

The Nifty Bank too came within seven points of its record high, but reversed soon after. The index is now 250 points away from the level of 44,151.