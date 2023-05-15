Trade Setup for May 16: Nifty 50 continues to edge higher but all eyes on Nifty Bank

The Nifty 50 index has now gained over 1,500 points from the March 20 low of 16,828.

The Nifty 50 index continues to move higher, surpassing one resistance zone after another. Although it cooled off nearly 60 points from the day's high on Monday, it managed a close near 18,400 and also gained in fifth out of the last six trading sessions.

However, the greater focus though, is on the Nifty Bank. The index came within 0.1 points of surpassing its all-time high of 44,151.8 but failed to do so. It did manage a record closing high though, ending above the mark of 44,000.