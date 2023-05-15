homemarket NewsTrade Setup for May 15: Nifty 50 remains in snooze mode and in a key resistance zone

Trade Setup for May 15: Nifty 50 remains in snooze mode and in a key resistance zone

Trade Setup for May 15: Nifty 50 remains in snooze mode and in a key resistance zone
3 Min(s) Read

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 15, 2023 9:31:13 AM IST (Updated)

The Nifty Bank gained over 1,000 points last week, recovering all that it lost on May 5. The index is now just 350 points away from its all-time high of 44,151.

The Nifty 50 index will look to add to its third straight weekly advance as it attempts to breakout of a key resistance zone and head higher.

After last Monday's surge, the index entered snooze mode and added only 50 points over the next four trading sessions.
What Do The Global Cues Indicate?
SGX Nifty
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures are currently down by 67.5 points, indicating a negative start to the new trading week for the Nifty 50.
Global Markets
Asian markets have opened mixed this morning. The Nikkei 225 and Topix are up 0.5 percent each, while the Kospi and Kosdaq are down 0.2 percent and 1 percent respectively.
Benchmarks on Wall Street recovered from the day's low on Friday but still closed in the negative after University of Michigan data suggested that consumer sentiment fell to a six-month low.
The Dow Jones and S&P 500 ended flat but posted a second straight weekly loss. The Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent on Friday. The Nasdaq managed a 0.4 percent weekly advance.

What Do The Chartists Say?

Nagaraj Shetti, HDFC Securities
  • Observation: Formation of long bull candle with minor upper shadow.
  • Short-term trend for Nifty 50: Rangebound with positive bias.
    • Osho Krishnan, Angel One
    • Observation: Sustaining of the Nifty 50 at the higher end of the consolidation range indicates strength
    • Advise To Traders: Use dips to add long positions on the index.
      • Rohan Patil, SAMCO Securities
      • Observation: Horizontal trendline breakout on the Nifty 50 daily chart.
      • Outlook: Bulls in control and can take the Nifty 50 higher.
        • The Nifty Bank gained over 1,000 points last week, recovering all that it lost on May 5. The index is now just 350 points away from its all-time high of 44,151.
        Kunal Shah, LKP Securities
        Observation: Intraday dip used to maintain strength.

        Key Levels To Watch

        • Open Interest addition seen in 18,500 strike call of May 18 expiry (22.2 lakh shares)
        • Open Interest addition seen in 18,200 put (39 lakh shares) and 18,300 put (21.7 lakh shares)
        • Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio now at 1.23 from 1.3 on Thursday
        • GNFC and Delta Corp are back in the F&O Ban, joining Canara Bank, Manappuram, BHEL and PNB, who remain in the ban period.
          • For today's trading session, the market will react to strong earnings from Tata Motors as well as commentary from Cipla's management post its quarterly results.
          Inflation numbers reported after market closing on Friday may also have an impact on the way the market moves.
          Foreign Investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market, while domestic investors were sellers on Friday.
          Here is a look at what F&O data is suggesting for specific stocks:
          Fresh Longs - Increase In Price & Open Interest
          Fresh Shorts - Decrease In Price But Increase In Open Interest
          First Published: May 15, 2023 5:50 AM IST
          Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

          Tags

          Trade setup

          Recommended Articles

          View All
          Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

          Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

          May 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

          Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

          Mother's Day: Here's all you wannabe mothers need to know about preimplantation genetic testing

          May 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

          Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

          Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women

          May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

          Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

          Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms

          May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read