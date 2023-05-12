Trade Setup for May 12: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high and above key levels

Despite facing pressure at higher levels, the index still managed to cross the May 9 high of 18,344.

The Nifty 50 index is moving towards higher levels. There are clear signs of the same. But it is not showing signs of doing so in a jiffy. Everytime it crosses a key resistance barrier, it is encountering exhaustion or pressure at the next hurdle.

18,389 is the intraday high that the Nifty 50 index made on Thursday, the weekly options expiry session. However, it could not hold on to those levels. The index fell over 100 points from the high to end below the mark of 18,300.

Despite facing pressure at higher levels, the index still managed to cross the May 9 high of 18,344. However, Thursday's low of 18,211 was lower than Wednesday's 18,229.

The Nifty 50 index is still up over 200 points for the week, poised for yet another weekly advance.

For today's trading session, the market will react to the MSCI changes and earnings from Eicher Motors. Among Nifty 50 constituents, Tata Motors and Cipla will be reporting results today, while Colgate-Palmolive, HPCL, IGL, Polycab are some broader market names that will be reporting numbers.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities also believes that the Nifty 50 index is slowly moving higher. He further said that the index is forming a strong base near levels of 18,100. He expects the index to head towards levels of 18,400 - 18,450, where it is likely to encounter its next leg of resistance.

Even as the Nifty 50 is at a crucial overhead resistance of 18,300, there is still no sign of any strength required for a decisive upside breakout, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. "The formations of doji/spinning top or high wave candle patterns back to back at the hurdle signal possibility of reasonable downward correction ahead," he said. A decisive move above 18,400 may change the short-term negative sentiment.

The Nifty Bank index has formed a Doji candlestick pattern, indicating indecisiveness among traders, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. While 43,000 may act as a strong support on the downside, 44,000 will act as a resistance as it has seen fresh call writing. Shah advises traders to monitor these support and resistance levels for potential directional movements.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on May 12:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — fell 62.5 points or 0.34 percent to 18,287, thereby indicating a negative start to the trading session.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices in the Asia-Pacific have had a mixed start to the final trading day of the week. The Nikkei 225 index is up 0.5 percent, while the Topix is up 0.35 percent.

The Kospi and Kosdaq in South Korea are down 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

Wall Street remained mixed overnight as well. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Losses were led by Disney, shares of which fell 8 percent after a disappointing earnings performance. The Nasdaq, however, ended 0.2 percent higher, as Alphabet surged to its highest level since August last year.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities observed the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern on the Nifty 50's charts, indicating a potential reversal in the market trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also entered a bearish crossover. He sees immediate support for the Nifty 50 index at 18,200, while 18,400 will act as a key resistance.

The Nifty 50 index is likely to some support at 18,200 on the downside, while it may find it difficult to cross the 18,300 - 18,500 zone, said Osho Krishnan of Angel One. However, he expects the dip to augur well for the bulls. Key support is between 18,100 - 18,000.

Key Levels To Track

For May 18's weekly options expiry, the 19,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 37.9 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,300 call added 29 lakh shares.

Open Interest addition was also seen in the 18,600 call and 18,700 call, with both adding 22 lakh shares each.

On the downside, the 17,500 put added close to 31 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,300 put added 28.8 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.3 from 1.1 on Wednesday. Punjab National Bank has entered the F&O Ban, GNFC has exited the ban, while Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, and BHEL continue to remain in the ban period.

FII DII Activity

FIIs continued to remain buyers in the cash market during the weekly options expiry session, while domestic investors had a minor sell figure.

Let us take a look at what open interest data is indicating for specific stocks:

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Gujarat Gas 77,45,000 491.05 5.67% 19.54% Polycab 20,69,700 3,249.00 1.32% 17.73% Asian Paints 67,67,800 3,159.40 3.37% 15.76% Delta Corp 1,77,32,400 211.65 2.87% 14.38% Siemens 21,64,250 3816.45 2.24% 12.70%

