English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTrade Setup for May 12: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high and above key levels

Trade Setup for May 12: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high and above key levels

Trade Setup for May 12: Nifty 50 looks to end the week on a high and above key levels
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 12, 2023 6:13:45 AM IST (Published)

Despite facing pressure at higher levels, the index still managed to cross the May 9 high of 18,344.

The Nifty 50 index is moving towards higher levels. There are clear signs of the same. But it is not showing signs of doing so in a jiffy. Everytime it crosses a key resistance barrier, it is encountering exhaustion or pressure at the next hurdle.

18,389 is the intraday high that the Nifty 50 index made on Thursday, the weekly options expiry session. However, it could not hold on to those levels. The index fell over 100 points from the high to end below the mark of 18,300.
Despite facing pressure at higher levels, the index still managed to cross the May 9 high of 18,344. However, Thursday's low of 18,211 was lower than Wednesday's 18,229.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X