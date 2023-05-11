Trade Setup for May 11: Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions.

Volatility has returned to Indian equities over the last few trading sessions after some days of decisive action. The weekly options expiry today may add another session to the list of volatile ones.

Despite the volatility, the Nifty 50 has continued to edge higher, steadily crossing one resistance barrier after another. The index closed above 18,300 on Wednesday. The last time it did so was back on December 20 last year.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions. Analysts have been citing 18,250 - 18,300 as a key resistance level for the index. Now that it has closed above 18,300, sustaining above it would be the key.

Speaking of volatility, the index fell over 80 points from the day's high on Tuesday. It was the opposite on Wednesday as the index closed near the day's high after recovering over 100 points from the lows, courtesy a last hour surge.

Today's trading session will see the market react to earnings from Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Larsen & Toubro. The US-listed shares of Dr Reddy's ended 3 percent lower overnight after the company's results, which were aided by multiple one-offs. L&T also missed estimates on the margin front for the March quarter.

Nifty 50 constituents like Asian Paints and Eicher Motors will be reporting results today, while from the broader markets, Deepak Nitrite, GSPL, Siemens and Dr Lal Pathlabs will come out with numbers.

"We continue to remain positive on banks. We believe that while the earnings delivery is possibly baked into numbers valuations continue to be favorable and therefore the financial services space is something that we are positive on," Shibani Sircar Kurian of Kotak Mahindra AMC said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com said that the immediate support for the Nifty 50 is around 18,200 - 18,170 and one should not preempt a corrective phase until these support levels are broken on the downside. Upside resistance is seen between 18,400 - 18,500. "Until the index breaks the support, it is better to trade with the trend and book profits in the mentioned resistance range," he said.

Nifty 50's chart structure remains robust with the Nifty 50 consolidating in the upper end of the trading range. However, strong follow-up buying has been missing, said Osho Krishnan of Angel One. He expects 18,250 - 18,200 to be a key support, while another important support lies between 18,100 - 18,000. Krishnan also sees the Nifty 50 testing the 18,500 mark pretty soon.

The Nifty Bank index continued to recover from the 1,000-point drop and also recovered from the day's low after a tepid start. Immediate resistance continues to remain at 43,500, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities and crossing that would mean a move towards 44,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on May 11:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 36.5 points or 0.2 percent to 18,395, thereby indicating a subdued start to the trading session.

Global Markets

Asian equities have opened mixed, carrying on frm a similar session on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 index is tradin flat, as is the Topix. The Kospi is trading higher by 0.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq is up 0.7 percent.

It was a mixed session on Wall Street overnight as consumer prices for April increased in-line with expectations.

The Dow Jones ended 30 points lower but the Nasdaq gained 1 percent overnight. The S&P 500 also added nearly 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell about 11 basis points to 3.91 percent, while the rate on the 10-year declined 8 basis points to 3.44 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that a doji-type candle pattern has formed on Nifty 50's daily chart which calls for caution at higher levels. However, he also said that while the Nifty 50 is in a key resistance range of 18,250 - 18,300, there are no indication of any reversal pattern just yet. He expects any weakness to find support at 18,200, while a decisive move above 18,300 - 18,400 can open the doors for 18,600 - 18,700 levels in the near-term.

The bullish candle, retracement, and the trend resumption candle mean that bulls are in control of the momentum which may move further higher, said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. Near-term resistance is now seen at 18,500, while the immediate support is at 18,100 - 18,000.

Rupak De of LKP Securities sees the next strong resistance for the Nifty 50 between 18,400 - 18,500. However, the overall trend remains positive, and that will remain so until the index manages to hold the 18,200 mark on the downside.

Key Levels To Track

For today's weekly options expiry, the 18,300 strike call of the Nifty 50 shed 29.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 19,100 call has shed 17.8 lakh shares.

The 18,200 call shed 14.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,500 call saw addition of 16 lakh shares.

The 18,300 put saw 37.9 lakh shares being added in Open Interest, while the 18,200 put saw addition of 14.6

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is at 1.1 from 1 on Tuesday. GNFC, Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance and BHEL continue to remain in the F&O ban.

Let us take a look at what Open Interest data is suggesting within specific stocks:

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stocks Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change IGL 79,28,250 507 1.13% 19.60% Siemens 19,20,325 3,737.40 1.72% 7.28% HPCL 1,90,48,500 256.8 0.06% 5.93% India Cements 1,75,68,200 195.2 1.61% 5.60% Aditya Birla Capital 3,06,55,800 171.6 0.06% 4.61%

Fresh Shorts (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)