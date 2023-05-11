English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTrade Setup for May 11: Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50

Trade Setup for May 11: Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50

Trade Setup for May 11: Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  May 11, 2023 6:22:37 AM IST (Updated)

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions.

Volatility has returned to Indian equities over the last few trading sessions after some days of decisive action. The weekly options expiry today may add another session to the list of volatile ones.

Despite the volatility, the Nifty 50 has continued to edge higher, steadily crossing one resistance barrier after another. The index closed above 18,300 on Wednesday. The last time it did so was back on December 20 last year.
The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions. Analysts have been citing 18,250 - 18,300 as a key resistance level for the index. Now that it has closed above 18,300, sustaining above it would be the key.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X