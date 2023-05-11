Trade Setup for May 11: Sustaining above resistance level of 18,300 key for Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions.

Volatility has returned to Indian equities over the last few trading sessions after some days of decisive action. The weekly options expiry today may add another session to the list of volatile ones.

Despite the volatility, the Nifty 50 has continued to edge higher, steadily crossing one resistance barrier after another. The index closed above 18,300 on Wednesday. The last time it did so was back on December 20 last year.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions. Analysts have been citing 18,250 - 18,300 as a key resistance level for the index. Now that it has closed above 18,300, sustaining above it would be the key.