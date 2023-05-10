Trade Setup for May 10: Nifty 50 faces pressure at higher levels but charts bullish until this level

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com believes that signs of fatigue are visible on the Nifty 50 index at higher levels.

The Nifty 50 is currently in a "conditions apply" range. It needs to cross a certain level for further upside, but the chart patterns remain bullish as long as it remains above a particular level.

18,300 is that level that the Nifty 50 needs to cross in order to move higher towards 18,600 and 18,700. It did manage to cross that on an intraday basis on Tuesday, but could not sustain above that.

The Nifty 50 index fell 80 points from the day's high of 18,343 on Tuesday, which was the highest intraday peak since December 21 last year.

TCS and Infosys, along with Axis Bank and HDFC provided support to the market, while ITC, SBI and ICICI Bank dragged the index lower.

Today's trading session will see the return of Nifty 50 earnings with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Larsen & Toubro reporting their March quarter results. Within the broader market, Bosch, Godrej Consumer Products, Gujarat Gas and Escorts Kubota will also be reporting numbers during the day.

Pashupati Advani of Globalforay said that India, though doing well, will not be able to escape the tremors of the West, particularly in the banking sector.

"I also asked the question that the same issue that has affected midcap banks in the US, which is this mismatch of investment versus deposit - we've also had our rates go up. I don't know how our banks have been able to manage it. I think it'll be interesting to see how that looks in time to come. It's not going to show up immediately, but it will show up in time to come," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com believes that signs of fatigue are visible on the Nifty 50 index at higher levels and a close below 18,089 - 18,042 would be a sign of buying exhaustion and a reversal of the trend. On the upside, he sees resistance at 18,350 - 18,420.

On the other hand, Laurence Balanco of CLSA says that the near-term upside of the Nifty 50 could be capped at 18,500 - 18,800. However, if it manages to break past that trading range, the upside target on the index could be 21,000. Balanco said that only a break below levels of 3,800 on the S&P 500, which is around 8 percent lower than current levels could threaten a downward move on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Bank index also witnessed profit booking at higher levels after a steep rally recently. Support on the downside is now seen at 42,800, which may provide some comfort to the bulls, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities, who wants the index to surpass the upside resistance of 43,500 to attempt a move towards an all-time high.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on May 10:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was little changed at 18,307.5, thereby indicating a subdued start to the trading session.

Global Markets

US equities ended lower on Tuesday ahead of a key inflation report later this evening and an ongoing key meeting on the country's debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones ended 0.2 percent lower, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.5 percent. The Nasdaq fell by 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is hosting House speaker Kevin McCarthy at the White House but both sides say that progress on raising the debt limit in this meeting is unlikely.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that failing to raise the debt ceiling would result in an "economic catastrophe."

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com is advising traders to avoid aggressive longs at current levels and wait for a dip towards support zones. He said that apart from the RSI divergence, another divergence is that while the Nifty 50 has crossed last week's high, the Nifty Bank has not. Important support for the Nifty 50 is now at 18,170, below which it can test last week's low of 18,050.

Any dip on the Nifty 50 should be utilised as a buying opportunity, said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He further said that the index needs to cross 18,350 for the bullish momentum to extend. Downside support is seen at 18,050 and 18,000.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the Nifty 50 is currently facing stiff resistance between 18,250 and 18,300. "We observe negative divergence formation in Nifty hourly timeframe chart and in RSI," he said. Shetti also does not rule out a minor correction before another leg of rally. Immediate support for the index is at 18,100.

Key Levels To Track

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, the 18,350 strike call of the Nifty 50 index has added 41.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,400 call, which added 26 lakh shares.

The 18,300 and 18,600 call also added 23.4 lakh and 17.38 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,800 put added 26 lakh shres in Open Interest, while the 18,050 put added close to 1t6 lakh shares. Shedding was seen in the 17,500 put (13 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1 from 1.1 on Monday.

Canara Bank is the latest stock to enter the F&O Ban, while GNFC, Manappuram Finance and BHEL continue to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII Activity

Both foreign and domestic investors continue to remain buyers in the cash market on Tuesday.

Let us take a look at what Open Interest data is suggesting within specific stocks:

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Mahanagar Gas 24,96,000 1,080.75 7.48% 45.25% Indraprastha Gas 70,53,750 500.95 1.98% 21.31% Tata Communications 25,01,000 1,310.00 6.03% 17.69% SRF 27,96,375 2,606.20 1.89% 17.66% Lupin 71,61,250 747.70 1.78% 13.03%

Fresh Shorts (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)