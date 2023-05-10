English
Trade Setup for May 10: Nifty 50 faces pressure at higher levels but charts bullish until this level

Trade Setup for May 10: Nifty 50 faces pressure at higher levels but charts bullish until this level

Trade Setup for May 10: Nifty 50 faces pressure at higher levels but charts bullish until this level
By Hormaz Fatakia  May 10, 2023 4:36:30 AM IST (Published)

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com believes that signs of fatigue are visible on the Nifty 50 index at higher levels.

The Nifty 50 is currently in a "conditions apply" range. It needs to cross a certain level for further upside, but the chart patterns remain bullish as long as it remains above a particular level.

18,300 is that level that the Nifty 50 needs to cross in order to move higher towards 18,600 and 18,700. It did manage to cross that on an intraday basis on Tuesday, but could not sustain above that.
The Nifty 50 index fell 80 points from the day's high of 18,343 on Tuesday, which was the highest intraday peak since December 21 last year.
