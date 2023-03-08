Trade Setup for March 8: Nifty 50 faces resistance at 17,800, may react to Fed chair commentary

Within the four trading sessions post February 28, the Nifty 50 index has added over 400 points and gained in three of those sessions.

Indian equities will resume trading on Wednesday after a holiday and they are likely to react to some unpleasant global cues emanating from the US.

The Nifty 50 index began the truncated trading week on a positive note, ending Monday's session with gains of over 100 points and closing above the mark of 17,700. However, it gave up half of those gains from the intraday high of 17,799.

Resistance on Monday came from the financials, most of which gave up their gains from earlier in the session.

Mithun Aswath of Kivah Advisors advises using the weakness to accumulate these names as slowing growth could be offset by better margin. "We believe that things will start to improve over the next few months, and some of these midcap IT stocks are trading at very attractive valuations," he said, adding that once there is some visibility on growth, some of these Midcap IT companies will do very well.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rahul Mohindar of Viratech Software told CNBC-TV18 that the Nifty 50 moving past levels of 17,820 on the upside would have been a confirmation that the near-term downtrend is over and could have taken the index closer towards levels of 18,000. He cited price action since December where the Nifty 50 has seen lower tops every month and 18,130 will be a challenge for the index to surpass in this month.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com finds the immediate support for the Nifty 50 index to be in the range of 17,600 - 17,550 and wants traders to look for buying opportunities on declines towards the support range. On the flipside, the 38.2 percent retracement of the recent correction from the all-time high to 17,255 would be 17,880, which could be an immediate level to expect. 50 percent retracement comes up to 18,070.

The Nifty Bank index gave up nearly 300 points from the day's high on Monday but Kunal Shah of LKP Securities expects the broader trend to remain bullish and wants traders to keep a buy-on-dips approach. He sees immediate support at levels of 41,000 for the index, while resistance is seen at 42,000. Shah also expects the index to trade in this range for the next few trading sessions.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 8:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 148 points or 0.83 percent to 17,705, thereby pointing to a gap-down opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmarks on Wall Street fell sharply on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that interest rates may remain higher for longer, fueling fears of a potentially larger rate hike at the next FOMC meeting.

"The latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," Powell said in remarks to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning.

The Dow Jones fell nearly 600 points to turn negative for the year, while the S&P 500 lost 1.5 percent. The Nasdaq declined 1.2 percent with the two-year treasury yield jumping to its highest since 2007 at 5 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still up 3.8 percent and 10.2 percent respectively.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a small positive candle on the Nifty 50's daily chart with a long upper shadow. Technically, this indicates the emergence of selling pressure from higher levels. He needs a decisive move above levels of 17,800 to fuel further momentum on the upside for the Nifty 50. Immediate support is seen at 17,600.

The Nifty 50 has formed a shooting star candlestick pattern on the daily chart suggesting a bearish reversal, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects a fall below 17,650 levels to trigger a steep correction in the market, while a sustained trade above 17,750 will keep buying interest alive.

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities also concurs that the Nifty 50 needs to cross 17,800 for a shift in momentum towards the higher side. He sees downside support at 17,550 and 17,500 levels for the index.

Key Levels To Track

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, the 17,800 strike call of the Nifty 50 index saw addition of 33.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,100 call added nearly 18.3 lakh shares. Shedding was seen in the 17,600 call (23.1 lakh shares) and the 18,500 call (18.7 lakh shares).

On the downside, the 17,700 put added 43.2 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,650 put and 17,750 put, which added 17.8 lakh and 16.2 lakh shares respectively in Open Interest.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Mahanagar Gas 30,21,600 992.50 8.89% 47.89% Gujarat Gas 52,17,500 514.45 0.49% 18.08% Indraprastha Gas 98,05,125 448.00 3.33% 16.65% Power Finance Corporation 5,70,52,400 162.50 4.00% 11.08% ONGC 4,17,99,450 159.10 2.45% 9.71%

