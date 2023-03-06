Since closing of February 28, the Nifty 50 has added close to 300 points.

Before the markets opened on Friday, the Nifty 50 index had declined nearly 150 points for the week. The last session of the week not only reversed those losses, but also took both Sensex and Nifty 50 to post gains of a percent each.

BSE-listed companies added Rs 3 lakh crore to their market capitalisation on Friday, led mainly by financials. The Nifty Bank index ended with gains of 3 percent for the week.

With the markets entering oversold territory, analysts were hoping for a relief rally to take the Nifty 50 towards levels of 17,600 in the short-term. Those levels came about in two sessions itself, with the index ending just a shade below the 17,600 mark, after surpassing it comfortable intraday.

Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities believes that the recently increased optimism will add to the short-term bounce, but as concerns remain over high interest rates and higher valuations can add to the medium-term volatility. "We advise investors to maintain investment discipline and keep investing regularly in equities for long-term wealth creation, especially if the markets are volatile in the short to medium term," he said.

Centrum Broking's Nischal Maheshwari continues to remain negative on the market, though even he expects a slight bounce as the markets are oversold. " This rally, we should look at as sell on rallies kind of a story at the moment. So taking profits is what I would recommend at the moment," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Osho Krishnan of Angel One believes that traders should utilise dips to keep adding long positions on the Nifty 50. He expects contribution from the banking and financial names to continue to add impetus to the index upside. Downside support is seen between 17,350 - 17,400, while the bearish gap of 17,700 - 17,800 will act as a resistance.

Although Friday's bullish candle has reignited optimism among the traders, the Nifty 50 has to close above 17,800 for any decisive shift in momentum, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. On the downside, he expects 17,350 and 17,250 as a major support for the index.

The Nifty Bank index gained over 860 points on Friday itself, ensuring it closes well above a key resistance level of 40,800. The momentum indicator has given a positive crossover on the daily chart which confirms the buy signal, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects the index to test levels of 42,000, where fresh call writing has been seen.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 6:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 98 points or 0.56 percent to 17,730, thereby pointing to a gap-up opening for the market.

Global Markets

US markets ended higher on Friday as the treasury yields retreated from their recent highs. The 10-year benchmark yield fell below 4 percent, which is supposed to be a key level that can trigger more downside in stocks.

The Dow Jones gained nearly 400 points on Friday, the S&P 500 gained 1.6 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite closed 2 percent higher on the final trading day of the week.

For the week, the Dow Jones snapped a four-week losing streak, gaining 1.75 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 2.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com calls the 20-DMA level of 17,650 as a crucial one for the Nifty 50, above which, the index may attempt to rally towards 17,800 - 17,850. He sees any decline this week as a good buying opportunity for the short-term. Supports are seen at 17,480, followed by 17,400 and 17,350.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a long bull candle on Nifty 50's daily chart, indicating an upside breakout of the consolidation of the last few trading sessions. He also believes that Friday's move appears to have confirmed a near-term bottom of 17,255. In case the index manages to cross 17,600 on the upside, Shetti believes that could lead to an upmove towards 17,800. Downside support is seen at 17,450.

However, Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that the short-term trend on the Nifty 50 continues to remain negative but the index can move higher once it sustains above 17,650. On the upside, resistance is at 17,800, while downside support is at 17,470.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on March 9, the 17,400 strike call of the Nifty 50 index saw shedding of 44.2 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 17,850 and 17,900 calls added 24.1 and 23.5 lakh shares in Open Interest respectively.

On the downside, the 17,500 put added nearly 70 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,600 put, which added 47 lakh shares, and the 17,400 put, which added 36.56 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put call ratio went past 1, courtesy of Friday's rally and is currently at 1.20 from 0.91 on Thursday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Excluding the GQG investment, FPIs had sold equities to the tune of Rs 41,169 crore this year, according to VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services. He expects FIIs to sell at higher levels since the US 10-year bond yield is at 4 percent, which, according to him, is a risk-free investment for them. "FPIs have been buyers in financials, capital goods and autos and sellers in Oil & Gas and metals," he said.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Tata Steel 22,85,19,500 108.05 2.61% 10.83% Power Finance Corporation 5,13,60,800 156.10 3.38% 8.39% M&M Financial Services 2,38,80,000 255.30 0.67% 7.68% Apollo Tyres 1,22,99,000 317.40 0.46% 6.58% Navin Fluorine 4,21,350 4,216.40 1.00% 6.16%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Bharat Forge 76,16,000 828.20 -1.03% 7.60% Voltas 53,59,200 912.90 -0.19% 7.56% Cipla 1,31,64,450 883.95 -0.94% 6.99% ICICI Lombard 33,68,125 1084.15 -0.60% 5.60% NMDC 5,22,13,500 114.10 -0.52% 4.81%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)