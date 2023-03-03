Trade Setup for March 3: Nifty 50's drop on Thursday points to weakness in reversal from lows

Rupen Rajguru, head of equity investment and strategy at Julius Baer called the market dull and listless and he expects that to remain so for the next one or two quarters.

The supposed "relief rally" in the Nifty 50 index could not last beyond a day as the index witnessed another day of declines during the weekly options expiry.

Most of the gains made during Wednesday's session were given up on Thursday, taking the Nifty 50 back to where it was during Tuesday's close.

The losses on Wednesday were led by financials, which had otherwise been resilient so far, and technology names. The Nifty IT index fell 2 percent with Infosys ending at the day's low.

Dealing room sources told CNBC-TV18 that tech stocks saw selling pressure due to profit booking, with the US 10-year treasury yield hitting the 4 percent mark.

Going forward, the dealers see the Nifty 50 to trade in a range of 17,200 - 17,600.

While Adani Group companies were in the spotlight on Thursday, as they have been for most of last month, they would be in focus today as well after it was revealed that a leading US-based fund - GQG Partners has acquired stake in all group companies that witnessed large block deals on Thursday before the Supreme Court pronounced its judgment.

Rupen Rajguru, head of equity investment and strategy at Julius Baer called the market dull and listless and he expects that to remain so for the next one or two quarters.

"It is a good thing because markets were overheated at that point of time, when in hindsight, we can say they were at almost 21-22 times forward earnings then, and now we have got a good time correction, earnings have come through. So now we are at 18 times one-year forward, which is probably in line with the long-term average," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities believes that the underlying trend of the Nifty 50 continues to be weak and expects the index to retest the recent swing low of 17,250 in the short-term. "further weakness below this support could open the next lower levels of 17,000," he said. Upside resistance in case of a bounce is seen at levels of 17,470.

The lack of any positive triggers can keep the market directionless for the near term, according to Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, who also attributed the increased FII selling over the last couple of days to add to the negative sentiment.

The Nifty Bank index fell over 300 points on Thursday and saw stiff resistance at the mark of 41,000 where fresh call writing was witnessed, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects the index to remain in a sell-on-rise mode as long as it remains below the 41,000 mark. Immediate support for the index is at 40,000, below which it can move towards 39,500.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 3:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 109 points or 0.63 percent to 17,464, thereby pointing to a gap-up opening for the market.

Global Markets

US markets ended higher on Thursday as traders tried shrugging off concerns on higher interest rates. Indices recovered losses and traded higher in the afternoon after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he is "firmly in favour" of sticking with quarter point rate hikes.

The S&P 500 recovered from the day's low to end 0.8 percent higher while the Nasdaq ended with gains of 0.7 percent. The Dow jones gained nearly 350 points led by Salesforce, which reported strong results and also offered positive guidance.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty 50 on its daily chart is continuing to fall within a descending channel, indicating continuation of the bearish trend, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the index to fall towards 17,150 in the near-term with upside resistance seen at 17,400.

So far for the week, the Nifty 50 is down nearly 150 points.

“The markets were on their way down once it broke the 17,800 level decisively," Independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga told CNBC-TV18. "I will not be too surprised if we see 17,000 level or even lower than that. However I think there will be more of timewise correction and not a sharp cut,” he said.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on March 9, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 added over 51 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,400 call, which added 49.1 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 17,300 put added close to 20 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 16,500 put saw addition of 18.5 lakh shares. The 17,000 put also witnessed addition of 15.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio remained nearly flat at 0.91 from 0.92 on Wednesday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Thursday's FII buy figure will also have to be looked at in light of multiple block deals that took place in Adani Group companies, where GQG Partners acquired stake, and therefore the bump-up in numbers.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Power Grid 3,16,98,000 222.00 1.02% 13.77% Torrent Power 36,46,500 518.00 1.58% 11.46% Voltas 49,82,400 913.85 1.14% 10.66% Petronet LNG 1,29,90,000 222.80 0.54% 7.20% Berger Paints 73,02,900 579.50 0.06% 5.23%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)