Trade Setup for March 24: Nifty 50 in consolidation mode as 17,000 remains the key level

The Nifty 50 made an intraday high of 17,207 on Wednesday, whereas Thursday's high was 17,205. It failed to sustain above those levels on both the days.

Two days of gains is followed by a day of losses - that has been the pattern of this market since last Friday. It has been eight sessions since the Nifty 50 saw a move of one percent or more in either direction.

The Nifty 50 ended last Friday's session at 17,100. It remains around those levels currently. The 50-stock index continues to face pressure at higher levels and Thursday was no exception.

Index heavyweights, that were providing support to the market over the last two sessions turned the top losers yet again. Among the major losers were Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and ICICI Bank, while ITC and Maruti provided some support.

Harish Krishnan of Kotak AMC said that they continue to remain positive on the manufacturing theme, where there is a long-term potential to perform. Another area where he has increased exposure is auto and auto ancillaries. "That's a space that has seen a reasonable amount of time correction, if not price correction over the last three-four months, and we have increased our exposure there," he said.

After being circumspect on healthcare and pharma, Krishnan has deployed some capital towards that sector as a five-year correction brings about a reasonable margin of safety.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the trend of the index remains weak as it failed to sustain above key near term moving averages. Momentum indicator, according to him is also in a bearish crossover. 16,950 remains a crucial support on the downside as a fall below that may trigger a significant correction.

17,200 - 17,250 continues to remain a medium-term resistance for the Nifty 50, according to Rahul Mohindar of Viratech Software. However, for day traders, he advised keeping a stop loss of 17,100 as he said that the odds of getting to 17,220 are much higher.

The Nifty Bank index also saw selling pressure at higher levels and it needs to cross the mark of 40,000 on a closing basis to move higher, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects the index to trade in a range of 39,000 - 40,000, and a break in either direction will determine where the index moves towards.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 24:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 21 points or 0.12 percent to 17,104, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Market

Benchmark indices in the US had a volatile session overnight. The Dow Jones added around 70 points overnight, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq ended 1 percent on Thursday as technology stocks outperformed as investors reduced their Fed rate hike bets and treasury yields declined.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com sees immediate support for the Nifty 50 at around 17,000, followed by the recent swing low of 16,900 and 16,850. Resistance on the upside is seen around 17,225 and 17,300. "The near term momentum remains weak as FIIs still have short heavy short positions and seem not willing to cover them. Hence, traders should be cautious in pullback moves and until we see short covering by the FII’s, one should avoid aggressive long formations," he said.

The Nifty 50 may continue to see sideways movement until it breaks past the key resistance level of 17,200 - 17,250, according to Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale. He sees the 17,000 support to be under threat in case the US markets weaken further. "Traders are advised to keep a close eye on global developments and avoid aggressive bets until clear trending signs emerge," he said.

The index continues to trade in a downward-sloping channel and prices are sustained below its short and medium-term averages, said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. "Technically the trend for the Nifty is bearish and selling on every rally can be a profitable strategy," he added.

Key Levels To Watch

For the weekly options expiry on March 29, the 17,100 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 49.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,200 call, which added 34.1 lakh shares. 20.7 lakh shares were added by the 17,300 call.

On the downside, the 17,100 put added 43.1 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 16,800 put, which added 13.2 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is currenly at 0.86 from 0.93 on Wednesday.

Hindustan Aeronautics has entered the F&O ban, while Biocon and Indiabulls Housing continue to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Hindustan Aeronautics 35,94,000 2,497.00 -5.22% 18.60% Voltas 50,42,400 835.00 -1.59% 5.60% Alkem Laboratories 4,37,400 3,146.60 -2.19% 2.82% PNB 18,56,48,000 46.85 -2.40% 1.94% Metropolis 8,52,800 1,230.90 -2.23% 1.09%

