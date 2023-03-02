Trade Setup for March 2: Eight-day losing streak for Nifty 50 ends, focus on weekly options expiry

The Nifty 50 not only broke above Tuesday's intraday high of 17,440, but also managed to close above it.

The Nifty 50 finally managed to end its run of declines after ending higher on Wednesday. The relief rally ended an eight-day losing streak for the index, during which it corrected over 700 points.

BSE-listed companies added Rs 3.3 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Wednesday. It was also the first instance since January 13 where all Adani Group stocks closed higher.

Ajay Vora, head of equities at Nuvama Asset Management expects the market to remain range bound for a while due to a few negative factors playing out, but also believes that the market is at the lower band of this broad range. He cited fears of US interest rates not peaking anytime soon, slowdown in discretionary spending and EL NINO reports as some of the key negatives.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Rahul Sharma of JM Financial also said that in the very near term, there is a good possibility of the Nifty 50 bouncing back towards levels of 17,650, but in the short term, expects a final capitulation of the index towards 16,600 in a move that may play out over the next 2-3 weeks. However, he advises those with a 2-3 month horizon to buy the dip as he sees possibilities of a reversal in the index.

Today's session will see the outcome of multiple state elections while two-wheeler names like Eicher and Hero will react to their monthly sales numbers. Today is also the weekly expiry for options contracts for Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Osho Krishnan of Angel One believes that a sustained close above levels of 17,600 will provide the next leg of rally for the Nifty 50. Any short-term correction is likely to find support between 17,350 - 17,300. However, he advises staying stock-specific, as they are likely to provide substantial trading opportunities.

The Nifty 50 formed a long bull candle on its daily chart, indicating a short-term upside reversal in the market, according to HDFC Securities' Nagaraj Shetti. He also called Tuesday's low of 17,255 as a short-term bottom reversal for the Nifty 50. However, the medium-term downtrend remains intact and Shetti considers this upmove as a pullback rally of a bearish trend. He sees immediate support at 17,250, with upside resistance at 17,600.

A 400+ points jump on Wednesday took the Nifty Bank index towards its key resistance area of 40,700 on the upside. Momentum indicator of the index has also entered a bullish crossover, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects the index to move towards levels of 41,000 with immediate support at 40,400.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 2:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 35 points or 0.20 percent to 17,484, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Markets in Asia have mostly opened higher despite the US treasury yields briefly topping the 4 percent mark overnight on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index and the Topix are flat while South Korea's Kospi is up 0.9 percent, even as the country's industrial output fell 12.7 percent in January on an annualised basis.

Wall Street began March on a mixed note with most indices ending lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, while the Nasdaq declined 0.7 percent. The blue-chip Dow Jones managed to eke out gains of five points.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com advises traders to look for buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias. He believes that midcap stocks can deliver good returns in the short term. He sees immediate support for the Nifty 50 at 17,350 - 17,300, while on the upside, 17,550 - 17,600 will be key levels to watch.

The Nifty 50 may have ended its losing streak but the overall trend remains negative as it remains below its 9 and 21-day Exponential Moving Average, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. Major resistance for the index is seen at 17,700, with 17,250 acting as downside support.

Rupak De of LKP Securities also does not rule out the possibility of a minor pullback as the market is in oversold territory, even as the broader trend remains bearish. However, he sees selling pressure to resume if the Nifty 50 fails to surpass 17,500 on the upside.

Key Levels To Track

For today's weekly options expiry, the 17,400, 17,300 and 18,500 strike calls of the Nifty 50 index saw shedding of 63 lakh shares, 35.8 lakh shares and 37.7 lakh shares in Open Interest respectively.

On the downside, the 17,400 put added 63.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,350 put, which has added close to 39 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Put-call ratio of the Nifty 50 is now at 0.92 from 0.67 on Tuesday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Polycab 10,62,900 3076.25 1.26% 23.23% Max Financial Services 32,60,400 701.10 0.72% 18.30% Indiamart 3,22,200 4938.45 3.42% 18.09% Gujarat Gas 42,96,250 516.40 1.55% 15.03% Rain Industries 1,15,15,000 167.50 8.41% 11.90%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)