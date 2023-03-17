Trade Setup for March 17: Five-day losing streak ends but 17,000 remains elusive for Nifty 50

Despite a 135-point recovery from the intraday low of 16,850, the Nifty 50 failed to hold on to the 17,000 mark.

The series of lower highs and lower lows continued on the Nifty 50 index, even as it managed to snap a five-day losing streak by the barest of margins, led by a last-hour recovery.

Thursday's low meant that the Nifty 50 index has corrected nearly 1,000 points from the March 6 top of 17,799.

Metal stocks were among the biggest losers on Thursday with the Nifty Metal index ending 3 percent lower. OMCs outperformed on lower crude prices, while Adani Group companies had a mixed day.

For today's trading session, it remains to be seen how the market reacts to the news of the resignation of TCS MD & CEO Rajesh Gopinathan, who quit in order to "pursue other interests."

TCS is among the heavyweight constituents on the Nifty 50, commanding a 4.45 percent weightage.

Market expert Ambareesh Baliga believes that this is a great opportunity for investors to start buying, and that 17,000 is a crucial level to monitor for the Nifty 50. "But I'm not saying this the bottom because with so much of a news flow, especially negative, we could possibly see even 16,500 but then we should remember that whatever is happening is negative globally, but it is not really directly negative for India," he said.

Baliga expects the Nifty 50 to trade in the 16,500 - 17,500 range for the next couple of months, which can also be a test of patience. "I think it's a great time to get in, buy, and hold. If you are able to hold for the next eight to nine months post Diwali, we should see a decent bull run post that. So great time to restructure your portfolios, invest whatever you have, maybe keep about 10 percent of cash for a possibility of 16,500 and remain invested," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com expects the negative trend on the Nifty 50 to continue, as the price action is consistent with a move to the downside. He expects bounces to be even more temporary and a heavyweight like Reliance Industries making new lows is adding to the weakness. Bala highlighted 16,750 as an important support for the index on the downside.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com would see confirmation of a pullback move from lower levels in case the Nifty 50 manages to close above the resistance level of 17,070, which is close to Thursday's high. The low of 16,850 remains a crucial downside support. He advises traders to look for stock-specific action and avoid aggressive trades until the trend reversal confirmation is seen.

Despite the Nifty Bank index recovering more than 500 points from the day's low on Thursday and snapping a five-day losing streak, the undertone remains bearish as long as the index remains below 40,000, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects a move to that level only if the index manages to sustain above 39,500. Downside support is seen at 38,500, below which is expects further selling pressure on the index.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 17:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 151 points or 0.89 percent to 17,173.5, thereby pointing to a gap-up opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday after 11 banks pledged over $30 billion in deposits to First Republic Bank.

The Dow Jones ended with gains of over 370 points, the S&P 500 gained nearly 1.8 percent, while the Nasdaq added another 2.5 percent. The indices are trading with gains for the week with the S&P 500 set for its best week since January. The Nasdaq, up 5 percent for the week so far, is on course for its best week since November last year.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities expects a short-covering move on the Nifty 50 as its momentum oscillator Relative Strength Index (RSI) has formed a bullish divergence. However, the overall trend remains in sell mode as the index trades below its short and medium-term averages. "As prices are hovering near the oversold zone an immediate short covering for the next couple of days cannot be ruled out," he said. Immediate support remains at 16,850 - 16,800, with resistance at 17,300.

The Nifty 50 is poised for a bounce from oversold levels but that could be accelerated in case the index manages to close above the 17,200 mark, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He observed the formation of a small candle on the daily charts with upper and long lower shadow, indicating high volatility but indicating a reversal on the upside only after a confirmation.

A long-legged doji on the Nifty 50's daily chart may indicate halting of the ongoing sell-off, according to Osho Krishnan of Angel One. He expects some beaten down stocks to witness some recovery but advises remaining stock-specific and avoiding aggressive bets.

FII/DII activity

