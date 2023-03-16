Trade Setup for March 16: Charts remain choppy for the Nifty 50 ahead of weekly options expiry

Post the first 15 minutes, it was a slow grind down for the Nifty 50, which accelerated in the second half, leading to the index closing below the mark of 17,000.

Until the start of trade on Wednesday, analysts were predicting a bounce for the Nifty 50 as the setup turned oversold on the charts but expected resistance within a 200 point range.

This played out exactly to script as the index opened higher, met its first wall of resistance at 17,200 and failed to sustain above those levels.

Post the first 15 minutes, it was a slow grind down for the Nifty 50, which accelerated in the second half, leading to the index closing below the mark of 17,000.

Index heavyweights continue to lead the fall with Reliance Industries registering another 52-week low and declined for the fifth straight session. Others like the HDFC Twins, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel contributed to the downside.

Overnight cues from Wall Street are not positive, although the Dow Jones did manage to close at the highest point of the day, yet ending 300 points lower. Today is also the weekly options expiry for the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank contracts, which may add to the volatility.

"Ideally speaking India has held up well, despite this sell-off or this continuation of the trend of FII selling. I think, this continues to be a market wherein we have seen very large divergence between the headline indices and the performance of small and mid-cap companies particularly small-cap," Aditya Sood of InCred PMS told CNBC-TV18. "I think, this is an excellent environment to just focus on your set of companies and build a portfolio, I think, so, this too shall pass," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Laurence Balanco of CLSA told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that their long-term target of 20,700 on the Nifty 50 remains intact and that the short-term support for the index will be at its September 2022 low of 16,800. Further down, he sees major support for the index between 15,400 - 15,500. Among the sectors, Balanco expects autos to underperform but says one can remain invested in the largecap IT names and that he would look at the banking sector for a re-entry.

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com advises traders to avoid aggressive trading for the time being and keep a wait-and-watch approach even as the data and chart structure remains negative. Important support levels for the Nifty 50, according to him, are at 16,870 and 16,750, while the resistance has not shifted from the 17,200 - 17,250 zone.

The last five sessions have seen the Nifty Bank decline over 2,000 points. Wednesday was no different, as barring Kotak Bank, all constituents of the index ended with losses. The index also closed below Tuesday's low of 39,132. Momentum indicators of the index are in a bearish crossover, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He expects a fall below 39,000 to trigger a further correction towards 38,800 and 38,500 on the index. Resistance on the higher end is at 39,500.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 16:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 49 points or 0.29 percent to 16,925, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Asian equities have opened lower as the turmoil around Credit Suisse added to banking fears in the region. The Topix has opened 2.3 percent lower, while the Nikkei 225 has also declined 2 percent in early trade. Similar losses are being seen in Australia's S&P/ASX 200. South Korea's Kospi and Kosdaq are down a percent each.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street recovered marginally from the session's lows amid extreme volatility. The Dow Jones closed at the day's high on Wednesday and yet ended 300 points lower. At one point, the index had declined over 700 points. The S&P 500 also briefly gave up all of its 2023 gains but recovered to end 0.7 percent lower. The Nasdaq ended flat.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Osho Krishnan of Angel One remains hopeful that the Nifty 50 will find support between 16,900 and 17,000, with immediate resistance between 17,200 and 17,250. He advises to not engage in the current sell-off, avoid aggressive bets and wait for positive triggers for the time being.

Although the Nifty 50 has a new swing low of 16,938, there is no indication of any lower bottom forming at the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Despite the positive divergence on the Nifty / RSI on the daily chart, there is no price confirmation of the same. He expects an upside bounce on the index from 16,900 - 16,800.

Prices are trading in a lower low formation, indicating a bearish trend in the market, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, who believes that sell-on-rally is the right way to play this trend. He sees support for the Nifty 50 at 16,800 - 16,750, with upside resistance at 17,300 - 17,350.

Key Levels To Track

For today's weekly options expiry, the 17,200 strike call of the Nifty 50 and the 17,100 call added 46.3 lakh and 45.3 lakh shares respectively in Open Interest. The 17,000 call also added 44.4 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 16,900 put added 24.4 lakh shares, while the 16,700 put added 22.6 lakh shares in Open Interest. 12 lakh shares were also added by the 16,800 put.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio stood at 0.67 from 0.69 on Tuesday. Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC continue to remain in the F&O ban period.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change GMR Airports 12,61,80,000 41.50 4.53% 9.40% Atul 1,66,725 6,854.10 0.01% 8.30% Petronet LNG 1,46,55,000 238.15 3.59% 7.40% Mphasis 26,58,425 1908.00 0.09% 6.60% Polycab 12,05,400 2,894.05 0.73% 3.50%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)