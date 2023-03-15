Trade Setup for March 15: Nifty 50 may stage a bounce after positive close on Wall Street

From the March 8 high of 17,799, the Nifty 50 has now declined nearly 800 points.

The Nifty 50 index lived on to fight another day above the mark of 17,000. The index briefly broke below that level on Tuesday, making a new low of 16,987. Although it did recover from those levels, it could not prevent a negative closing for the fourth straight session.

From the March 8 high of 17,799, the index has now declined nearly 800 points.

Investor wealth worth nearly Rs 6.5 lakh crore has been wiped out over the last two trading sessions. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies is now at the lowest level since July 2022.

Five Nifty 50 constituents - Reliance Industries, Divi's Laboratories, Cipla, HDFC Life and Tata Consumer Products ended at or near their respective 52-week lows on Tuesday.

But the index may take some heart from the choppy yet positive close on Wall Street and look for a short-term bounce, as analysts are also calling the charts to be in oversold territory.

"The markets are telling you that the world is moving towards safety, not in terms of the US dollar but they're moving more towards the US T-bills as a means of safety. And if that happens, I think the markets are presaging a drop in interest rates, and therefore this logically should be good from an equity market standpoint," N Jayakumar of Prime Securities told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.