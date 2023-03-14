Trade Setup for March 14: New 2023 low opens further downside for Nifty 50

From the closing on March 8, the Nifty 50 has lost exactly 600 points.

The Nifty 50 index ended well below its crucial support levels on Monday, opening the door for further downside according to experts.

India VIX surged over 20 percent, marking the biggest single-day gain in a year.

Monday's sell-off led to investor wealth worth Rs 4 lakh crore being wiped off.

Analysts were highlighting 17,255, the low of February 28 to be a crucial support level for the index. It has now convincingly broken below it, ending 100 points lower than that level at 17,154.

"From my perspective, as the quantitative tightening is happening, whatever panic that we are seeing, markets are getting recalibrated and PEs are coming down. So we may not see great fall from the current levels but a lot of time spending on sideways is a possibility,” Dilip Bhat, Market Expert was quoted as saying.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18 that with the Nifty 50 breaking below its February 28 low of 17,255, the downside towards levels of 16,800 has opened up. "In case the market bounces, it will be a sell-on-rise sort of setup," he said. On the upside, he sees resistance for the Nifty 50 at levels of 17,350.

The next support level for the Nifty 50 lies at 17,050 - 17,000, while resistance is capped at 17,500 and 17,550 on the upside, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. In case the index slips below this support level, the next support is only 200 points lower at 16,800.

After declining for three straight sessions, the Nifty Bank index has shed 1,700 points so far. Mirroring global cues, the index fell the most in a month on Monday. The Nifty Bank closed below the mark of 40,000 for the first time in 10 trading sessions. The last instance it did so was on February 24

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also expects the index to remain in a sell-on-rise mode with strong resistance seen at the 41,000 mark, where aggressive call writing has been observed. Immediate support lies at 39,500, which is just 60 points away from Monday's closing and a level the index managed to hold despite making an intraday low of 39,458. He expects a pullback in the Nifty Bank in case the index manages to stay above the 39,500 mark.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 14:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — is little changed at 17,176, thereby pointing to a flat opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street witnessed a choppy session on Monday giving up most of their early gains, despite a backstop plan for depositors in the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The Dow Jones declined nearly 100 points, ending lower for the fifth day in a row, although it managed to pare some losses towards closing. The S&P 500 ended 0.1 percent lower, while the Nasdaq closed in the positive, gaining 0.45 percent.

The Cboe Volatility index (VIX), Wall Street’s preferred fear gauge, reached a level not seen since late 2022 and neared territory considered highly risky, ending nearly 2 points higher at 26.52.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed that the lower tops and bottoms are intact on the Nifty 50's charts. However, there is no confirmation of any lower bottom at the lows just yet. He sees next downside support levels around 17,000 - 16,800 in the near-term, while a bounce may find resistance around 17,300 - 17,350.

The 200-day moving average of 17,400 - 17,450 may act as a key resistance for the Nifty 50, as per Angel One's Osho Krishnan. He advises traders to avoid any aggressive bets and accumulate quality stocks in a staggered fashion.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the Nifty 50 fell below its previous swing low and also closed below its 200-day moving average, indicating a rise in long-term bearishness. He sees support a 16,950 on the downside, with resistance at 17,500.

Key Levels To Track

For this week's options expiry, the 17,300 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 40.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 18,300 call added 31.6 lakh shares. The 17,200 call also saw addition of 29.65 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, shedding was seen in all key put options - 17,400 (23.87 lakh) 17,300 (22.76 lakh) and 17,250 (16.84 lakh).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has slipped further lower to 0.71 from 0.89 on Friday.

Balrampur Chini is out of the F&O ban, while GNFC continues to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Remember these flows have been impacted by a couple of large block deals that took place on the exchanges. FII long exposure still stands at a weak 16 percent, with 84 percent of their contracts on the short side.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Tech Mahindra 1,24,87,200 1139.90 7.10% 9.77% ICICI Lombard 37,89,300 1,085.30 0.52% 2.47% Colgate-Palmolive 17,30,400 1501.85 0.16% 1.67% Britannia 12,69,200 4330.50 0.24% 0.81%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)