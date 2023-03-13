Trade Setup for March 13: Unpleasant global cues greet Nifty 50 as a new trading week begins

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes that multiple events like the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Energy prices, the Indian general election, will keep the markets volatile

The turn of events at the Silicon Valley Bank and its subsequent impact on Wall Street will determine where the market heads this week.

For the Nifty 50 index, all eyes will be on the February 28 low of 17,255, which analysts have termed to be a crucial support. A break of those levels can take the index towards 17,000 or even below.

From the February 28 low, the index gained over 500 points to just below 17,800 before moving lower again. The last two sessions have seen the Nifty 50 give up over 350 points on a closing basis. A small recovery from the day's low ensured that the index managed to close above 17,400 on Friday.

Between Thursday and Friday, BSE-listed companies have lost market capitalisation of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore led mainly by index heavyweights like the HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

Nilesh Shah of Kotak Mahindra AMC believes that multiple events like the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Energy prices, the Indian general election, will keep the markets volatile. He expects markets to trade in a range until May 2024.

While the Nifty 50 Earnings per Share of Rs 1,050 has been revised downwards, according to Shah, he sees a good buying opportunity if the Nifty 50 slips below 15 times financial year 2025 price-to-earnings.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities noticed a long bear candle on the weekly charts of the Nifty 50 after a minor bounce last week. He sees a sell-on-rise opportunity for the market in case there is a bounce from lower levels. Immediate resistance on the index is seen at 17,600 while downside support remains at 17,250.

The Nifty 50 is falling within a downward sloping channel, confirming a bearish trend, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. The index remains below both its 14-day and 50-day moving average. He sees the market to be in a sell-on-rise mode until the Nifty 50 remains below 17,850. Downside supports, according to him are at 16,950 and 16,750.

The Nifty Bank underperformed benchmark indices last week, declining over 2 percent. The index fell over 750 points on Friday as well. LKP's De observes a dark cloud cover pattern, indicating bearishness on the index as it has slipped below its 14-day moving average. He expects the index to drift towards 39,6540 - 39,500, with upside resistance seen at 41,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 13:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 95 points or 0.54 percent to 17,342.5, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

The biggest bank failure since the global financial crisis has sent shockwaves across Wall Street, particularly its banking sector. The losses are taking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq towards giving up their gains for the year.

Friday saw the Dow Jones fall nearly 350 points, capping off its worst week since June last year with declines of over 4 percent. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also fell over 4.5 percent for the week.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF lost 16 percent post the SVB collapse, marking its worst week since March 2020. Analysts said that investors are concerned whether the contagion will spread beyond SVB.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty 50 has closed below its 9 and 21-day exponential moving average and has also formed a bearish engulfing candle stick pattern on its daily chart, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He further said that a breach below the crucial support level of 17,250 will take the index down to 17,000. He wants the index to close above 17,650, which is the immediate resistance, for further confirmation of any strength.

Nifty 50 may find its first support at Friday's low of 17,324, from where it staged a minor recovery, said Angel One's Rajesh Bhosale. Sacrosanct support for the index remains at 17,250. The bearish gap left around 17,570 - 17,600 is an immediate resistance. Instead of swaying on both side, Bhosale advises traders to be light on positions and accumulate quality stocks instead.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on March 16, the 17,500 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 75 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,000 call added 57 lakh shares, while the 17,400 call added over 50 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,400 put added 41 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,300 put added 26.6 lakh shares. Shedding was seen in the 17,600 put of close to 17 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now down to 0.89 from 0.98 on Thursday. GNFC and Balrampur Chini continue to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services expects FPI activity to be on the cautious side in the coming days post the SVB collapse. While he calls FPI activity this year to be inconsistent, he has seen a consistent trend in them buying capital goods stocks. "This explains the strength in the capital goods segment even in a weak market," he said.

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change United Breweries 11,65,200 1,449.75 0.36% 8.57% IPCA Labs 18,53,800 803.40 0.22% 6.26% Dixon Technologies 6,77,875 2,889.95 1.99% 4.27% JSW Steel 2,48,25,150 682.85 0.05% 3.93% Bajaj Auto 10,71,750 3,832.90 0.32% 3.75%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Persistent Systems 9,54,625 4,759.50 -1.61% 10.60% Polycab 12,02,400 2,913.60 -4.77% 9.12% RBL Bank 2,90,30,000 155.10 -3.30% 6.55% PVR 23,61,821 1,524.40 -1.52% 4.86% AU Small Finance Bank 1,20,63,000 618.45 -0.51% 4.50%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)