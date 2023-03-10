Trade Setup for March 10: Analysts expect the Nifty 50 to fall back towards 17,400

The Nifty Bank index fell over 300 points on Thursday but managed to sustain the crucial support of 41,000 on the downside.

The Nifty 50 index saw its first negative close in four trading sessions during the weekly options expiry on Thursday. The previous three sessions saw the index add over 400 points.

It had briefly broken above Wednesday's high of 17,766 as well, making an intraday high of 17,772 but could not sustain at those levels as index heavyweights dragged it lower.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS, Infosys, ITC - all of them contributed to the downside on Thursday. The Nifty 50 could not sustain 17,700 and couldn't sustain 17,600 either.

Metal stocks were the saving grace on an otherwise weak day for the market on the back of a positive brokerage note.

BSE-listed companies lost Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Thursday as profit booking was witnessed at higher levels.

For the week, the Nifty 50 has given up all the gains so far and closed marginally below the March 3 closing level of 17,594. It remains to be seen whether the index can bounce from the said supports between 17,600 - 17,550 or it witnesses follow-up selling post Thursday's weakness.

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director at Prabhudas Lilladher expects the Nifty 50 to continue to respect the support area near 17,200 for a prolonged period. "I am very constructive about it (the market)" she said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One advises traders to avoid undue risk and remain stock-specific as the index is not witnessing follow-up buying. The 61.8 percent retracement level of 17,800 continues to remain a stiff resistance but it has also moved lower to 17,700 on an immediate basis. "Going ahead, 17500 followed by 200SMA placed at 17430 would be considered sacrosanct support and we remain hopeful that buying will re-emerge at lower levels," he said.

The Nifty 50 has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart, indicating a bearish reversal, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the trend to remain bearish until the index trades below the 17,700 mark. On the downside, he expects the index to fall towards levels of 17,500 - 17,400.

The Nifty Bank index fell over 300 points on Thursday but managed to sustain the crucial support of 41,000 on the downside. Analysts have been pointing towards the index trading within a range of 41,000 - 42,000 for the short-term.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on March 10:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 89 points or 0.51 percent to 17,529, thereby pointing to a negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street witnessed a sharp sell-off on Thursday led by banking and financial names. The S&P 500 fell close to 2 percent, while the Dow Jones declined over 500 points. The Nasdaq also declined 2 percent to close below the 11,500 mark.

The market now awaits a key payroll report later this evening that could shape the direction of interest rates. Thursday's losses also meant that the Dow Jones closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time after November 9.

All three indices are on track to post weekly losses of 3 percent or more.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities also concurs with Rupak De's assessment of the Nifty 50 forming a bearish engulfing type candle pattern on its daily chart and expects follow through weakness in the upcoming sessions. He believes that the index has formed a new lower top at 17,800 and expects it to fall towards 17,400 in the short-term. Any upside bounce is likely to face resistance between 17,680 - 17,700.

The overall trend of the Nifty 50 remains in a bearish to sideways mode, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. 17,400 and 17,350 are downside supports for the index with resistance capped at 17,800. He expects the Nifty 50 to fall towards 17,200 in case it breaks below the 17,350 mark on the downside. A sustained close above 17,800 is needed for a breakout confirmation on the index.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on March 16, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added over 51 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 18,200 call also added 31.5 lakh shares, while the 17,800 call added 25.9 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,000 put added 21.7 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 16,000 put and 17,600 put which saw Open Interest addition of 17 lakh shares each.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has now fallen below 1 to 0.98 from 1.26 earlier. GNFC has entered the F&O ban for today's session and Balrampur Chini continues to remain in the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Cipla 1,54,68,050 885.95 0.65% 4.74% NTPC 9,00,03,000 180.40 0.59% 4.68% Hindalco 2,72,60,800 410.90 0.39% 4.34% REC 5,24,32,000 126.65 1.24% 3.28% Petronet LNG 1,44,48,000 231.20 0.11% 3.21%

Short Build-up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Crompton Consumer 58,66,500 301.65 -2.50% 9.64% GNFC 86,95,700 559.00 -2.67% 8.15% RBL Bank 2,72,45,000 160.35 -3.58% 7.48% Tech Mahindra 1,14,78,000 1064.95 -1.78% 7.37% Mphasis 21,67,275 2,094.55 -2.33% 5.83%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)