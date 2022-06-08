Trade setup for June 9: Nifty sinks below crucial support after RBI action and may not rebound soon

Indian equity benchmarks failed to stay in the green on Wednesday after the the RBI gave the key lending rate a lift along expected lines, sending most of rate-sensitive stocks rising. The Nifty50 gave up a key support level — 16,400 — decisively after the central bank's policy announcements.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart, suggesting more of choppy waters ahead with a negative bias, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The market failed to sustain momentum after a swift intraday recovery following RBI announcements... The positive pattern of higher tops and higher bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe, and the current weakness could be a part of a new higher bottom formation, " he said.

RBI policy a non-event?

"The Nifty Bank appears to be stuck in a broad range between 34,500 and 36,000, where a significant amount of put and call writing exists. The undertone remains bearish as long as the index stays below the immediate hurdle of 35,500," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

The RBI policy turned out to be a non-event for the banking index, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 9 session:

Global markets

European shares fell on Wednesday amid weakness in lenders after a profit warning from Credit Suisse. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent at the last count. An ECB meeting on Thursday and Fed deliberations in the next week remained in focus.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that the absence of intense selling pressure below its crucial support zone at 16,400 is a slightly positive sign.

He expects the choppy movement in the market to continue for another 1-2 sessions.

Important levels to track

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are below their key simple moving averages, especially the 200-day levels.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,510.9 35,228.2 10 16,484.6 35,378.4 20 16,261 34,648.5 50 16,824.9 35,696.6 100 17,008.5 36,304.2 200 17,267.4 36,827.6

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,200 16,500 Nifty Bank 34,700 35,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,800, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,600, with 1.8 lakh, according to exchange data. On the flipside, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,300, with almost 82,000.

This suggests immediate resistance has shifted 200 points lower to 16,600, and after immediate support at 16,000, a strong cushion is at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 42,527,100 162.95 0.90% 16.71% TVSMOTOR 7,550,200 746.8 0.69% 14.09% ALKEM 202,800 3,134.50 0.02% 7.89% DRREDDY 2,095,500 4,199.80 0.94% 6.32% MFSL 1,914,250 818 0.81% 6.15%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DELTACORP 17,302,900 195.75 -0.99% -4.48% AUBANK 2,837,500 1,250.25 -1.30% -3.82% HAL 2,050,575 1,842 -3.24% -3.45% ASHOKLEY 39,879,000 138.5 -1.18% -1.97% JSWSTEEL 45,970,200 574 -0.07% -1.10%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RECLTD 27,042,000 118.85 1.97% -6.17% GAIL 29,255,600 152.55 0.79% -4.07% APOLLOTYRE 11,745,000 208.9 0.14% -3.36% IPCALAB 963,450 868.3 0.50% -2.71% NATIONALUM 51,204,000 93.8 1.08% -2.27%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 2,125,000 482.4 -7.69% 113.71% POLYCAB 570,300 2,292 -5.05% 37.98% ICICIGI 2,667,300 1,126.55 -2.39% 34.19% DEEPAKNTR 1,408,750 1,809 -4.65% 16.24% GSPL 2,412,300 241.3 -2.49% 14.24%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

One stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Mangalore Refinery.

52-week lows

A total of 14 scrips hit 52-week lows:

AARTIIND HIKAL AMBER ICICIGI BIOCON LUXIND BIRLACORPN NIACL GLENMARK RAMCOCEM GMM TCNSBRANDS GSPL VAKRANGEE

Fear gauge

The India VIX — also referred to as the fear index — dropped 2.9 percent to settle at 19.8 on Wednesday, having cooled off after rising as much as 1.3 percent during the session .

