Trade Setup for June 9: Technical correction on Nifty 50 may continue until it remains below this level

Another thing to note here is that while the Nifty 50 index managed to cross Wednesday's high to make a higher high on the charts, it broke below Wednesday's low to make a lower low, although it did manage to hold the level of 18,600 on the downside.

The Nifty 50 index is still up nearly 100 points for the week, despite Thursday's bout of profit booking from higher levels. The final 90 minutes of trade saw the index extend losses to not only end below the 18,700, but also below the 18,650 mark. Thursday was also the first drop for the Nifty 50 in five trading sessions.

As of yet, with the index still being up on a weekly basis, this could be its fourth straight weekly advance. The last instance of the index gaining four weeks in a row was back in October-November, 2022.