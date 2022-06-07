Trade setup for June 8: Nifty50 tests key support ahead of RBI policy announcements

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a third straight session on Tuesday dragged by financial, IT and FMCG shares, as investors awaited the outcome of a key RBI meeting the next day.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to announce a hike in the key lending rate following its first bi-monthly deliberations since May 4, when it surprised the Street with a 40-bps increase.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, signalling a weak trend with rangebound action, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The index is on the edge of breaking below crucial support at 16,400 but minor buying is still emerging from the lows," he said.

A make-or-break level: 16,371

Volatility is likely to persist and a clear direction in the 50-scrip gauge may only emerge after the RBI policy outcome, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The Nifty Bank is stuck in a broad range between 34,500 and 36,000, and a break on either side will lead to further trending action. The undertone remains weak as long as it stays below 36,000, where the highest open interest is built up on the call side," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 8 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices began the day in the red after a reduction in Target's quarterly margin forecast raised worries about slowing demand in an inflationary environment and dragged retail shares lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.6 percent at the last count, and the Dow Jones down 0.7 percent.

European shares mirrored the weak trend in Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.7 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend remains negative.

"One may expect the index to witness a sustainable bounce from the 16,300-16,250 levels in the next 1-2 sessions," he said.

Important levels to track

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are around five percent below their long-term simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,544.2 35,363.1 10 16,451.5 35,317.8 20 16,251.5 34,635.9 50 16,840.9 35,705.9 100 17,025.5 36,339.2 200 17,268.7 36,832.2

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,350 16,600 Nifty Bank 34,700 35,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,800, with 1.2 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with almost 99,000 contracts, and 15,800, with more than 65,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,800 before a major hurdle at 17,000, and immediate support only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ONGC 41,699,350 161.15 4.47% 32.92% HAL 1,819,250 1,902.10 0.32% 17.91% COALINDIA 27,757,800 197.1 0.72% 10.32% TVSMOTOR 7,597,800 738.4 1.37% 8.79% ATUL 95,700 7,981 0.29% 7.84%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change UBL 1,065,400 1,495 -2.11% -2.99% AUBANK 3,002,500 1,268.50 -0.15% -2.53% COROMANDEL 1,848,125 938.55 -1.09% -2.00% HINDCOPPER 11,902,400 104.1 -2.53% -1.95% IPCALAB 1,009,350 864 -0.27% -1.92%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 13,650 32,601.35 4.69% -5.05% LUPIN 8,901,200 611.6 0.55% -1.77% INDHOTEL 20,697,212 231.55 1.25% -0.72% BHARATFORG 6,843,750 654.8 0.53% -0.69% RECLTD 27,288,000 116.5 0.39% -0.31%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DALBHARAT 1,161,000 1,240 -3.74% 23.58% GUJGASLTD 1,955,000 523.25 -5.09% 21.16% ACC 2,858,500 2,143.35 -0.18% 13.49% DELTACORP 15,541,100 198.2 -2.70% 12.76% NAM-INDIA 2,889,600 267.5 -3.45% 11.96%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Oil India, Mangalore Refinery and Hindustan Aeronautics.

52-week lows

A total of 18 scrips hit 52-week lows:

AARTIIND GRASIM RAMCOCEM AUROPHARMA ICICIGI SHREECEM BIRLACORPN JKCEMENT TASTYBIT CSBBANK JUSTDIAL TCNSBRANDS DALBHARAT LUXIND ULTRACEMCO GMM RAJESHEXPO VAKRANGEE

Fear gauge