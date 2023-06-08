Trade Setup for June 8: Defiant Nifty 50 looks to continue upward journey on options expiry, RBI policy day

With Wednesday's move, the overall market capitalisation of India's equity market crossed the $3.5 trillion mark for the first time in six months.

The Nifty 50 is one defiant index as it has continued to surpass one resistance barrier after another in a move towards its highest level since December 1 last year. On Wednesday, it broke past the key 18,600 resistance mark and closed above the 18,700 levels. Wednesday was also the biggest single-day gain for the index since May 26 and it has now gained in eight out of the last 10 trading sessions.

