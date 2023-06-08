CNBC TV18
Trade Setup for June 8: Defiant Nifty 50 looks to continue upward journey on options expiry, RBI policy day
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 8, 2023 7:10:32 AM IST (Updated)

With Wednesday's move, the overall market capitalisation of India's equity market crossed the $3.5 trillion mark for the first time in six months.

The Nifty 50 is one defiant index as it has continued to surpass one resistance barrier after another in a move towards its highest level since December 1 last year. On Wednesday, it broke past the key 18,600 resistance mark and closed above the 18,700 levels. Wednesday was also the biggest single-day gain for the index since May 26 and it has now gained in eight out of the last 10 trading sessions.

With Wednesday's move, the overall market capitalisation of India's equity market crossed the $3.5 trillion mark for the first time in six months. The Nifty 50 has now added 1,900 points within three months of its March 20 low of 16,828.
Today is a news-heavy day and multiple factors will determine whether the Nifty 50 is able to surge the remaining 160 points left for its all-time high today itself, or it will have to wait a while longer. Today will not only be the weekly options expiry of the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank contracts, but also the Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision as the Monetary Policy Committee's three-day meeting ends. Consensus on the street is that the central bank is likely to maintain status quo. You can read more here.
X