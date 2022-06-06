Trade setup for June 7: Nifty50 holds key support and may be preparing for a bounce

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Monday — a second straight day of fall — as losses in IT stocks offset gains in metal stocks and a fag-end rebound in select financial shares.

Caution persisted on the Street ahead of a key decision by the RBI due this week.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Normally, such patterns following a reasonable moves call for a reversal on either side. But since this one comes amid rangebound moves, its predictive value could be less," he said.

A make-or-break level: 16,371

The 50-scrip index will lack direction for next two sessions as the key driver of sentiment hinges on the outcome of the RBI's monetary policy review on June 8, said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

"Technically, the downside risk on the Nifty is at 16,371, which is its make-or-break support. If it holds, one can expect the bulls to regroup with aggressive targets seen at 16,897-17,250 levels from an inter-week perspective," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 7 session:

Global markets

European shares jumped amid gains in banking and commodity-linked stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.9 percent at the last count. Investors globally kept an eye out for US inflation data and cues from a European Central Bank meeting later this week.

S&P 500 futures were up one percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that a bounce is possible as long as the index defends the 16,400 zone.

"The Nifty has sustained above the lower range of 16,450. There is a possibility of it moving towards the upper range of 16,800 in the short-term," he said.

Important levels to track

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are around four percent below their long-term simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,577.8 35,461.4 10 16,422.4 35,247.2 20 16,242.7 34,610.2 50 16,857 35,716.5 100 17,041.4 36,372.7 200 17,269.4 36,837.7

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,700 Nifty Bank 35,000 35,600

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,200, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,000, with 1.4 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,300, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and then 16,500, with almost 95,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,000 and immediate support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COROMANDEL 1,588,750 948.7 1.20% 21.60% RAIN 6,182,500 176.05 4.51% 11.32% HINDALCO 36,569,350 411.95 0.82% 7.94% CUMMINSIND 1,254,000 1,009.30 0.33% 7.75% DALBHARAT 1,179,250 1,284.20 2.10% 7.23%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APOLLOTYRE 12,877,500 212.8 -1.53% -2.14% HINDCOPPER 12,216,300 106.4 -0.70% -0.74% NAVINFLUOR 328,725 3,738.25 -0.30% -0.21% PNB 214,800,000 30.95 -0.16% -0.10% OBEROIRLTY 5,015,500 764.25 -0.02% -0.10%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BAJAJ-AUTO 2,644,250 3,694.95 4.30% -1.15% JINDALSTEL 35,373,750 371 1.60% -1.01% GRANULES 8,458,350 271.55 0.74% -0.60% ABCAPITAL 18,854,000 103.35 0.44% -0.35% BHEL 95,340,000 51.35 1.18% -0.21%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HONAUT 11,865 31,178.35 -1.41% 16.31% COFORGE 571,100 3,626.90 -3.96% 15.79% METROPOLIS 690,800 1,610 -2.16% 12.94% PERSISTENT 333,900 3,776.20 -0.75% 11.95% DEEPAKNTR 1,285,500 1,908.10 -2.88% 11.71%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Oil India and Sumitomo Chemical.

52-week lows

A total of 19 scrips hit 52-week lows:

AARTIIND EQUITAS JKCEMENT TASTYBIT ANURAS GRASIM JUSTDIAL ULTRACEMCO BIOCON HIKAL RAJESHEXPO UTIAMC BIRLACORPN HINDPETRO SHREECEM VAIBHAVGBL DALBHARAT IPCALAB SPICEJET

Fear gauge

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — rose 1.1 percent to settle at 20.2 on Monday.