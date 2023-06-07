Trade Setup for June 7: Nifty 50 range remains narrow as street waits for RBI rate decision

The weakness seen by tech stocks on Tuesday was offset by the recovery in financials as well as yet another positive day for the auto stocks.

The last 30 minutes came to the Nifty 50's rescue on Tuesday and prevented the index from posting a down day. Weekly expiry of the Financial Services index triggered this move as both the indices recovered more than 70 points from the day's low during the closing minutes of trade. Yet again, the nifty closed near the mark of 18,600, but not above it.

What is also interesting to note is that the index is trading in an extremely narrow range. It has been three sessions since the Nifty 50 even traded in a range of over 100 points. The range over the last three sessions has been 95 points, 58 points and 91 points respectively.

The weakness seen by tech stocks on Tuesday was offset by the recovery in financials as well as yet another positive day for the auto stocks. All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Thursday, until which, it would not be surprising to see yet another day of consolidation and indecisiveness in the market.

"Technically, the market is consistently holding a higher bottom formation," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. He believes 18,550 on the Nifty 50 would be a trend decider for the traders. "Above the same, the index could move up to 18,700 - 18,750," he said. The uptrend would be vulnerable above 18,550, below which, the index could fall to as low as 18,440.

A recovery in the financial services index also triggered a 150-point move from the session's lows on the Nifty Bank. The index has now ended higher in seven out of the last 10 trading sessions, and also closed at the highest level in a week.

"The Nifty Bank has been witnessing resistance around the 44,250-44,260 zone for the last four trading sessions," said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities, who adds that the downside support of 44,000 will be a make or break level for the index.

Rupak De of LKP Securities has observed the formation of a doji candle on the Nifty Bank's daily chart, indicating market indecision. A fall below 44,000 may take the index down to 43,700. On the other hand, upside resistance is seen at 44,300 and 44,500 levels.

Nifty IT had its worst day in nearly two months on Tuesday with all index constituents, including TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech ending with losses. You can read more on what happened to IT stocks on Tuesday in this piece. The IT index close below the mark of 29,000 for the first time since May 26 and at the lowest level since May 19.

Abhiram Eleswarapu of BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that the Indian IT does not have a like-to-like comparison with EPAM and that the long-term story of the sector will start playing out after one more quarter of weakness. He further said that companies are confident of their deal pipeline and that the possible guidance cuts have already been priced in.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures shed 4.2 percent or 3.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on Tuesday. Premium on the June futures is now down to 73.95 points from 102.8 points previously. There was not much Open Interest movement in the Nifty Bank futures, as they shed 0.1 percent or 3,250 contracts during Tuesday's session. Put-Call Ratio on the Nifty 50 continues to remain at 1.01.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Cements and Manappuram Finance are the three stocks that remain in the F&O ban period.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for June 8 expiry:

Open Interest shedding was seen on the 18,500 strike call of the Nifty 50 on Tuesday, along with the 19,500 call, which is still nearly 1,000 points away from current levels. On the other hand, Open Interest addition was seen around 18,750 - 18,800, indicating that those levels may be difficult for the index to cross.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 19,500 41.33 Lakh Shed 0.85 18,750 26.09 Lakh Added 8.40 18,800 21.1 Lakh Added 3.95 18,500 17.67 Lakh Shed 121.9

Nifty 50 on the Put side for June 8 expiry:

Just as the 18,500 call saw shedding in Open Interest, the 18,500 put also saw shedding on Tuesday. On the other hand, addition was seen in the 18,550, 18,200 and 18,400 put options.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,400 18.29 Lakh Added 6.35 18,200 17.85 Lakh Added 1.80 18,550 17.34 Lakh Added 31.5 18,500 14.52 Lakh Shed 18.5

Let us take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, which means an increase in Price as well as Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change JK Cement 1.00% 10.59% Maruti 1.54% 7.54% ACC 2.51% 6.31% Syngene 2.19% 5.37% Tata Communications 1.65% 5.29%

Let us now take a look at the stocks that saw fresh short positions on Tuesday, which means a decrease in price but an increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Mphasis -3.37% 11.14% IEX -3.99% 10.46% Persistent Systems -4.28% 9.18% Chambal Fertilisers -1.09% 7.89% Aarti Industries -0.80% 6.89%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Torrent Power: Signs MoU with the Government of Maharashtra for three pumped storage hydro projects with 5,700 MW capacity. Company entering into storage solutions business. Projects would entail an investment of around Rs 27,000 crore.

Bank of Maharashtra: Announces closure of QIP. Raises Rs 1,000 crore through the issue. Sets issue price at Rs 28.5 apiece, a 4.94 percent discount to the floor price of Rs 29.84. More than 5 percent shares in the QIP were allotted to LIC, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Rajasthan Global Securities, and Societe Generale.

GMR Airports Infra: Announces divestment of 8.18 lakh square feet warehouse facility located at Hyderabad Airport. Transaction closed with ILP Core Ventuers I PTE Ltd. at an enterprise value of Rs 188.1 crore.

General Insurance Stocks In Focus: ICICI Lombard May premium up 21 percent year-on-year, while Star Health Insurance premium in May increases by 16 percent from last year.

Engineers India: Bags orders worth Rs 21 crore from NALCO and JSPL.

What Do Global Cues Indicate?

Asian equities have opened mostly higher in mid-week trading. The Nikkei 225 is up by 0.5 percent and is trading close to the mark of 33,000. The Topix is also up by a similar quantum. South Korean indices resumed after a holiday with the Kospi up 0.3 percent and the Kosdaq gaining 0.6 percent.

Overnight, US equity indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq saw their highest closing levels since 2023 began. The Dow Jones ended flat. Coinbase shares fell 12 percent after being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade would begin in India are trading 66 points or 0.35 percent higher at 18,745, thereby indicating another positive start to the mid-week trading session.

Foreign investors returned to being net buyers on Tuesday in the cash market, while domestic investors turned sellers again.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com expects the Nifty 50's trend to remain positive as long as it remains above the mark of 18,202. He added further that he does expect another higher high above 18,662, which is last Monday's high, but is unsure whether that would be an all-time high or not.

"The market breadth in the US markets is extremely poor. So we are probably a few days away from a reversal for the NASDAQ which is powering the sentiments all over the world. This is extreme greed that is playing out and when such extremities happen in the market, it can end only one way,” he said.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securites believes that the formation of a doji candle indicates a reversal after a reasonable upmove or downmove. He added that repeated testing of the resistance levels of 18,600 - 18,700, will eventually result in an upside breakout.