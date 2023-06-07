Trade Setup for June 7: Nifty 50 range remains narrow as street waits for RBI rate decision

The weakness seen by tech stocks on Tuesday was offset by the recovery in financials as well as yet another positive day for the auto stocks.

The last 30 minutes came to the Nifty 50's rescue on Tuesday and prevented the index from posting a down day. Weekly expiry of the Financial Services index triggered this move as both the indices recovered more than 70 points from the day's low during the closing minutes of trade. Yet again, the nifty closed near the mark of 18,600, but not above it.

What is also interesting to note is that the index is trading in an extremely narrow range. It has been three sessions since the Nifty 50 even traded in a range of over 100 points. The range over the last three sessions has been 95 points, 58 points and 91 points respectively.

The weakness seen by tech stocks on Tuesday was offset by the recovery in financials as well as yet another positive day for the auto stocks. All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision on Thursday, until which, it would not be surprising to see yet another day of consolidation and indecisiveness in the market.