Trade Setup for June 6: Nifty 50 remains in key resistance zone as consolidation continues

It was a battle of the heavyweights on either side on Monday. While Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ensured that the index ended the session with gains, ITC, TCS, and HUL ensured that the index, albeit ending higher, did not manage to close above its key resistance zone.

The Nifty 50 index continues to trade with a positive bias but has entered a consolidation zone. The last instance of the index having a move of one percent or more on either side was back on May 8. Monday was yet another instance of the index failing to cross the key resistance level, despite ending with gains.

Monday was the fourth instance in the last six trading sessions that the Nifty 50 index crossed the mark of 18,600 intraday, but failed to sustain above those levels, eventually ending below it. The index also failed to cross last Monday's intraday high of 18,662, making a high of 18,639. However, the intraday low of 18,583 was higher than the May 29 low of 18,581,

"Although the Nifty 50 closed with gains, it closed near the day's low, and also below the average trading prices of its futures," said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. He expects the index to continue finding support between 18,450 - 18,500, while a strong upside resistance is seen at the mark of 18,700.

The Nifty Bank not only gained over 150 points on Monday, but also closed above the mark of 44,000. This was the first time in four sessions that the index managed a close above the mark of 44,000. However, 44,200 has become a key resistance for the index, as it made an intraday high of 44,269, but failed to sustain above the same.

Movement of stocks like HDFC Bank impacted the overall movement of the index, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He sees the index to continue to trade in the range of 43,700 - 44,300. This sideways move is indicative of a lack of directional trend. "However, a break on either side of the range can lead to a directional move," he said.

InCred's Gaurav Bissa also believes that the index will continue to see resistance around the 44,200 mark. The 43,700 level on the downside is where the 21-day Exponential Moving Average is placed. It closed below the previous breakout zone of 44,160 for the third day in a row.

The Nifty Auto index has been on a hot streak for the last few trading sessions, making one record high after another. It ended at another record high on Monday and has now declined only once since May 19. Among stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra hit a record high on Monday, followed by Tata Motors, which also hit a 52-week high on potential benefits from the Tata Group's Lithium Ion plant plans.

“Auto sector has remained subdued for quite a while, but now we are seeing money flowing there. In fact, last year in passenger vehicles we had record registrations. If you look at tractor segment, which was performing before but now due to less rainfall there is a question mark. So in the auto sector there are various kind of triggers now coming up. I think the time is coming where we need to look at auto ancillary as well,” Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Monday, which means an increase in price as well as in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Oracle Financial Services 0.59% 19.74% India Cements 2.19% 12.19% Lupin 0.20% 8.26% Sun TV 0.96% 8.00% Deepak Nitrite 1.41% 7.27%

Let us now take a look at stocks that added fresh short positions on Monday, which means a decrease in price but an increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change L&T Finance Holdings -0.42% 10.28% Manappuram Finance -1.77% 8.79% Hindalco -0.33% 6.69% Mphasis -1.38% 5.53% Max Financial Services -1.47% 4.82%

Let us now take a look at some of the stocks that will be in focus for Tuesday's session:

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Overall volumes in May up 8 percent year-on-year to 8,251 million units. However, Price in May down 30 percent from last year to Rs 4.74 per unit from Rs 6.76 per unit.

Godrej Consumer Products: Board appoints Aasif Malbari as the company's CFO from August 10, 2023. He earlier had stints at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Unilever.

JK Cement: Board approves acquisition of 100 percent shareholding from all existing shareholders of Toshali Cements Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition was done at a total cost of Rs 157 crore and may take six months to complete. This will enable the company expand its footprint in the Eastern parts of the country.

SBI Cards: To raise funds up to Rs 3,000 crore via NCDs.

SBI: To hold board meeting on June 9 to consider raising funds for financial year 2024 through private placement mode by way of debt instruments.

BL Kashyap & Sons: Wins orders worth Rs 147 crore taking the total order book to Rs 2,774 crore.

Despite the sideways trend on the Nifty 50, the overall undertone remains bullish, said LKP's Shah. He sees support on the downside for the index at levels of 18,550, while levels of 18,660 on the upside may see sellers get more active. "Investors are advised to adopt a "buy on dip" approach, indicating a strategy of purchasing the Nifty index when it experiences short-term pullbacks," he said.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities also sees the Nifty 50 trend rangebound and sideways. He expects the index to continue trading in the 18,500 - 18,700 range over the next few sessions. Further upside may happen only if the index closes above the mark of 18,700 - 18,800.