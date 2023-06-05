Trade Setup for June 6: Nifty 50 remains in key resistance zone as consolidation continues

It was a battle of the heavyweights on either side on Monday. While Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ensured that the index ended the session with gains, ITC, TCS, and HUL ensured that the index, albeit ending higher, did not manage to close above its key resistance zone.

The Nifty 50 index continues to trade with a positive bias but has entered a consolidation zone. The last instance of the index having a move of one percent or more on either side was back on May 8. Monday was yet another instance of the index failing to cross the key resistance level, despite ending with gains.

Live Tv

Loading...

Monday was the fourth instance in the last six trading sessions that the Nifty 50 index crossed the mark of 18,600 intraday, but failed to sustain above those levels, eventually ending below it. The index also failed to cross last Monday's intraday high of 18,662, making a high of 18,639. However, the intraday low of 18,583 was higher than the May 29 low of 18,581,

It was a battle of the heavyweights on either side on Monday. While Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank ensured that the index ended the session with gains, ITC, TCS, and HUL ensured that the index, albeit ending higher, did not manage to close above its key resistance zone. Analysts had asked for a decisive close above the mark of 18,600 for the Nifty 50 to test its previous all-time high of 18,887.6.