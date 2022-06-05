Trade setup for June 6: Can Nifty50 take out key resistance at 16,800 anytime soon?

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session marginally in the red on Friday, as gains in oil & gas and IT shares were offset by losses in financial stocks.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart though the pattern comes amid rangebound movement, ruling out any sharp negative impact, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Any rise from the 200-day exponential moving average could find selling pressure near 16,800, unless the hurdle is broken out decisively on the upside. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a small bull candle with an upper shadow, suggesting the presence of crucial resistance at the highs," he said.

Key resistance at 16,700-16,800

The 50-scrip index has successfully taken out 16,400, but is yet to cross next key resistance at around 16,700-16,800 levels, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"We are still not completely out of the woods... This week, one needs to keep a close tab on global developments and with 16,400 being the level to watch out for from a price perspective. As long as it remains above this level, we can continue with a 'buy on decline' strategy. However, the higher side is till capped where 16,800 is an immediate hurdle, after which, 17,000 is a key psychological level," he said.

Chavan suggests traders not to trade aggressively, and instead, be selective in stock-specific trades.

Here are key things to know about the market before the June 6 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices fell on Friday after a solid US jobs report ate in to hopes for a pause in the Fed's aggressive policy tightening, which is needed to cool decades-high inflation. The Dow Jones fell 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 1.6 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 2.5 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares dropped investors raised their bets on ECB rate hikes following strong inflation numbers this week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.3 percent lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's near-term uptrend status continues to be intact, with no sign of a reversal from the highs.

"More weakness could find strong support around 16,400-16,350 levels and the Nifty could show an upside bounce from the lower levels. A sustainable upmove could only resume above the hurdle of 16,800," he said.

Important levels to track

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are around four percent below their long-term simple moving averages, though they have crossed the 10- and 20-period levels.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,596.2 35,564.8 10 16,386.9 35,140.9 20 16,229.3 34,558.5 50 16,870.5 35,733.3 100 17,053.8 36,397 200 17,269.2 36,842

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,800 Nifty Bank 34,800 35,600

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with nearly 99,000 contracts, and the next highest at 17,000, with almost 94,000, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,300, with more than 76,000 contracts, and then 16,500, with nearly 72,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at the 17,000-mark and immediate resistance at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are four stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 3,48,99,800 122.8 4.16% 7.02% HINDCOPPER 1,22,16,300 107.25 0.37% 4.64% BSOFT 34,02,100 382.1 2.26% 5.52% RAIN 61,82,500 168 0.18% 2.78%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 61,60,70,000 9.2 -4.17% -1.41% COALINDIA 2,80,89,600 196.35 -0.36% -6.96% NTPC 7,26,75,000 155.9 -1.76% -2.66% ITC 8,26,14,400 273.35 -0.09% -2.25% ASHOKLEY 3,99,01,500 139.7 -2.88% -3.53%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INFY 4,50,83,400 1,529.00 1.37% -5.20% M&MFIN 1,95,92,000 187.9 1.08% -5.68% IOC 3,31,76,000 118.25 0.13% -2.17% PETRONET 1,12,89,000 227 0.42% -6.00% WIPRO 2,88,31,200 478.45 0.61% -2.28%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMBUJACEM 5,18,55,000 369.8 -1.08% 6.56% IEX 4,22,25,000 183 -3.05% 4.82% RBLBANK 4,88,62,100 106 -3.42% 3.67% GRASIM 1,18,85,925 1,342.10 6.68 10.70%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

One stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes.

52-week lows

On the other hand, 10 scrips hit 52-week lows: Grasim, UltraTech, Shree Cement, Ramco Cements, JK Cement, Lux Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ipca Labs, Dalmia Bharat and Hikal.

Fear gauge

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — eased 1.7 percent to settle at 20 on Friday.