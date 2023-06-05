Trade Setup for June 5: Caution is the way to go as rangebound Nifty 50 begins new week

The Nifty Bank also ended flat last week with a negative bias. After closing one above the mark of 44,000 on a weekly basis, the index was back below those levels, ending near the 43,950 mark on Friday.

The Nifty 50 is back into consolidation territory. While you may be happy for the fact that it has not managed to break below certain levels on the downside, it has not managed to cross certain levels on the upside either. To put levels into perspective, while it continues to find support between 18,400 - 18,500 on the downside, it continues to find resistance at 18,600 on the upside.

This trade continued to playout last week as the index ended flat on a weekly basis. The Nifty 50 made an intraday low of 18,464, while it failed to cross the 18,600 mark thrice last week, making an intraday high of 18,662. That level holds the key for the new trading week, even though it is well over 100 points away from where it ended on Friday.