Trade Setup for June 30: Seasonality indicates further upside for Nifty 50 in July series

The inevitable finally happened. The Nifty 50 scaled a record high on the final day of the June F&O series. Not only did it scale the record high, it also crossed the mark of 19,000 on an intraday basis, ending just a shade below the same.

For the June series, the Nifty 50 gained 3.5 percent or 650 points, marking the third straight positive series for the index. The last instance of the Nifty 50 index having three positive series in a row was back in August-October, 2021, during which the index gained over 2,000 points. This time around, the Nifty 50 has gained over 1,900 points across April-June.

For the week, the index is up 200 points, and is likely to end higher for the fifth week in the last six. Historical evidence suggests that the Nifty 50 index has gained in eight out of the last ten July months, with average gains of 2.9 percent, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.