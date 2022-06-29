Trade setup for June 30: As Nifty50 hold key support, the bulls could be preparing for a comeback

Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, as weakness in financial and IT shares outweighed strength in oil & gas stocks in a choppy session. Investors globally awaited a key GDP reading from the world's largest economy amid fears of a slowdown.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart after a gap-down start, a second straight day of such a pattern , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He believes the pause in the 50-scrip index could be a positive indication for the bulls to make a comeback. "Normally, such range movements from close to important resistance levels eventually result in sharp bounces from the lows," he said.

Key support at 15,700

The Nifty is consistently taking support near 15,700 and witnessing profit booking near the 15,900 hurdle, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The level of 15,700 would act as sacrosanct support, above which, the index will move up to 15,900. A further upside may also come about that could lift it up to 15,975. However, a slide below 15,700 could continue till the 15,600-15,550 band,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 30 session:

Global markets

Equities in European markets began the day in the red mirroring Asian peers, as fears about a global recession overshadowed recent optimism about China reopening after months-long lockdowns. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.3 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the short-term trend of the Nifty50 is choppy with a negative bias. Rangebound moves could continue in the index for the next 1-2 sessions, he said.

As long as the index stays above 15,700 on a closing basis, it is expected to witness sideways to positive action in the coming sessions, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The hourly chart shows that the Nifty is moving up in an upward sloping channel for the last week, suggesting its short-term trajectory is positive and it can test 16,000 in the short term," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 remains about eight percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Sensex 5 15,670.3 52,631 10 15,568.7 52,268.3 20 15,947.5 53,524.5 50 16,296.8 54,552.2 100 16,727.1 55,983.9 200 17,184 57,586.9

Shetti expects a decisive move above 15,850-15,900 levels to open a sustainable upside for the market, and immediate support around the 15,600-15,650 zone.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,200, with 1.8 lakh contracts, according to exchange data.

The maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and 15,700, with 1.6 lakh.

This suggests strong resistance at 16,000 and immediate support at 15,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ONGC 30,234,050 152.5 2.18% 75.86% TVSMOTOR 5,959,800 824.55 1.23% 28.66% ULTRACEMCO 1,083,400 5,582.90 0.26% 24.18% ABB 552,000 2,289.80 0.42% 24.00% NESTLEIND 174,800 17,480.75 0.58% 21.24%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change APLLTD 458,500 728.55 -1.54% -38.02% UBL 526,750 1,432.55 -2% -36.35% APOLLOTYRE 4,885,000 186 -1.48% -33.32% IBULHSGFIN 13,968,600 97.7 -4.68% -32.78% INTELLECT 362,250 645.05 -3.26% -32.30%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASTRAL 289,850 1,666.70 1.90% -19.26% CUMMINSIND 526,800 1,019.85 1.69% -17.43% RAIN 2,922,500 148.05 0.41% -17.37% SHREECEM 97,100 19,283.60 0.67% -12.85% PAGEIND 35,610 40,751.30 1.65% -12.64%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DABUR 6,931,250 500.65 -2.38% 43.91% MINDTREE 1,169,800 2,925.30 -3.43% 43.05% BATAINDIA 743,325 1,674.95 -2.57% 35.66% CIPLA 3,873,350 942.2 -0.24% 33.39% ASIANPAINT 1,917,750 2,695.60 -1.05% 30.34%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Jamna Auto and Phoenix Mills.

52-week lows

Nine stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows: