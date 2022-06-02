Trade setup for June 3: Can Nifty50 sustain momentum after bouncing back from key support?

Indian equity benchmarks managed to end a volatile session in the green on Thursday — a second back-to-back rise — powered by oil & gas and IT shares. Weakness in financial stocks, especially the HDFC twins, played spoilsport, limiting the upside for the main indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed an engulfing kind of pattern on the daily chart, suggesting bullishness may continue, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The daily RSI (a momentum indicator) is in bullish crossover and rising... The trend is likely to remain positive as long as it sustains above 16,400," he said.

16,450 still a key level

The 50-scrip index looks set to continue its uptrend as it has once again has taken support near 16,450, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He sees 16,550 as a key trend deciding level for traders.

Here are key things to know about the market before the June 3 session:

Global markets

European markets rebounded on Thursday, following two days of losses, amid gains in industrial and luxury stocks though losses in energy counters limited the upside. Caution persisted among investors over slowing economic growth.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

As long as the index stays above 16,550, it can reach 16,720 and even rally up to 16,800, according to Chouhan.

However, the uptrend will be vulnerable below 16,550, sending the Nifty back up to 16,450, he said.

Important levels to track

With the two-day pullback, the Nifty has managed to come within 650 points of its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,549.8 35,632.4 10 16,355.1 35,041.1 20 16,220.6 34,524.3 50 16,885.1 35,754.7 100 17,065.4 36,419.2 200 17,268.1 36,845.3

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,700 Nifty Bank 35,000 36,200

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with 1.7 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,600, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and at 16,000, with 1.7 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,700 followed by a major hurdle at 17,000, and a strong cushion, after immediate support at 16,200, only at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABBOTINDIA 26,300 18,472.95 3.55% 32.51% FEDERALBNK 5,62,60,000 92.55 3.18% 13.58% CROMPTON 27,21,400 368.05 1.62% 11.56% BERGEPAINT 57,60,700 619.9 3.39% 11.09% CIPLA 83,03,750 986.95 0.36% 10.94%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CONCOR 61,58,400 655.1 -0.08% -0.44% MCX 30,35,550 1,342.65 -0.04% -0.08%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANBK 4,89,64,500 207 1.95% -2.37% TORNTPHARM 8,98,500 2,802.20 0.03% -1.25% ASIANPAINT 62,83,500 2,901.55 1.89% -0.94% VEDL 5,23,03,200 321.15 1.55% -0.72% ABCAPITAL 1,98,30,800 103.6 2.47% -0.62%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 13,06,875 944 -1.22% 32.62% APOLLOHOSP 18,23,875 3,662.40 -4.74% 13.97% METROPOLIS 6,66,800 1,580.55 -0.98% 11.43% HEROMOTOCO 36,09,300 2,668 -3.36% 10.09% BALRAMCHIN 66,04,800 406.85 -1.17% 8.14%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of seven stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahhindra Lifespace, Blue Dart, CreditAccess, Fine Organics, Varun Beverages and KEI Industries.

52-week lows

On the other hand, six hit 52-week lows: Thyrocare, Lux Industries, IPCA Labs, Tasty Bite, GMM and Hikal.

Fear gauge

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — finished 2.5 percent lower at 20.3 on Thursday, having risen as much as 0.7 percent during the session.