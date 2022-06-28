Trade setup for June 29: Nifty50 pauses at 15,850 but may be in for more upside

Indian equity benchmarks lost steam on Tuesday following a pullback of almost three percent in three sessions, as weakness in financial shares offset strength in oil & gas and IT scrips in a choppy session.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart following a gap-down start, suggesting the emergence of buying interest at the lows , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees the possibility of more upside towards the next important resistance level of 16,180.

Crucial support at 15,700-15,600

The 50-scrip index is moving in an upward slowing channel on the hourly chart and can test the the upper line near 16,000, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"On the downside, 15,700-15,600 will act as a crucial support zone, which will provide cushion on the downside," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 29 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell on Tuesday after data showed a drop in consumer confidence in the world's largest economy and oil rates continued to rise for a third straight day. The S&P 500 was down 1.1 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was down 0.8 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.

European shares rose as risk appetite improved after China eased its COVID-19 quarantine mandate. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that choppy moves above 15,800, which has been a significant value area, will signal the chances of a false breakout, and could bring the bears into action. He sees immediate resistance at 15,950.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 remains about eight percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Sensex 5 15,670.3 52t,631 10 15,568.7 52,268.3 20 15,947.5 53,524.5 50 16,296.8 54,552.2 100 16,727.1 55,983.9 200 17,184 57,586.9

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 16,000 15,700 Nifty Bank 34,250 33,250

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,300, with 1.8 lakh, according to exchange data.

The maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and 15,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts.

This suggests strong resistance at 16,000 and immediate support at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are three stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ITC 53,100,800 272.4 0.61% 86.95% IDFC 75,020,000 49.75 0.40% 37.98% BANKBARODA 58,851,000 101.65 1.19% 52.40%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MUTHOOTFIN 2,579,250 992.45 -0.94% -68.49% SUNPHARMA 15,900,500 831.7 -0.73% -54.61% JUBLFOOD 4,711,250 537.45 -0.89% -52.26% ICICIBANK 43,840,500 711 -0.90% -51.37% VOLTAS 2,211,000 978.25 -0.58% -49.03%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIIND 1,333,750 2,629.90 0.78% -65.38% MPHASIS 1,005,375 2,364 1.18% -61.69% GRANULES 5,724,150 274.05 2.33% -51.99% SIEMENS 873,950 2,384.45 0.46% -49.75% PETRONET 7,956,000 215.5 3.18% -48.83%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICIBANK 58,350,875 713 -0.38% 55.99%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Phoenix Mills.

52-week lows

Six stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows: Star Health, Chambal Fertilisers, IDBI Bank, Johnson Controls-Hitachi AC, Muthoot Finance and Wockhardt.