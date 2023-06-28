Trade Setup for June 28: Banking heavyweights look to take Nifty 50 past record high on F&O expiry

For the series, the Nifty 50 index has gained 500 points so far, which is its best performance in a June F&O series since 2020. The index had added 406 points in May and over 830 points in the April F&O series.

The June F&O series expires today, a day ahead of schedule. A mid-day decision on Wednesday pushed the market holiday to Thursday and advanced the monthly F&O expiry to today's trading session.v

This will also be the third straight positive F&O series for the Nifty 50 after four consecutive negative ones. The index is also back to being just 70 points shy of its record high of 18,887.6 which it missed scaling by just one point last week.

Wednesday's surge came mainly from the HDFC twins and other banking heavyweights. The HDFC Twins contributed to a third of the 126-points surge seen by the Nifty 50 index, mainly during the second half of trade, while seven out of the eight top point contributors for the Nifty 50 were banking names.

"Going forward, the Nifty 50 is expected to attempt fresh life high levels with immediate support placed at 18,700," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. "Strong writing has been seen in 18,700 and 18,750 strike put options suggesting any intraday dip towards these levels is likely to be bought into," he said.

“The Sensex has hit an all-time high, so we can concede that the Nifty 50 is also going to make new high but what happens after that is going to be more important," according to Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com. "I don’t think that the market has that much steam to propel the markets much higher. This is not a expanding bull market, it is something that is likely to peter out in the medium term. So in the short term if the Nifty 50 were to go above 18,887, I see a maximum potential of about 19,350," he said.

The move in HDFC Bank also took the Nifty Bank index higher, enabling it to close above the mark of 44,000 for the first time since June 13. This was also the highest close for the banking index since June 7. The Nifty Bank index has gained nearly 450 points this series so far.

"A surge in buying interest forced the writers of the 44,000 call strike to cover their positions," Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said. The index closed above the 44,000 mark, which has been a resistance level for most of the series. "In case the index manages to sustain above 44,000, it can continue its upward momentum towards levels of 44,500," Shah said.

Prices of the Nifty Bank have broken through a trendline resistance, confirming a breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the hourly chart, observed Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One. 44,000 will now act as an immediate support for the index, followed by 43,800, while upside resistance will be seen at the all-time high of 44,500, followed by 44,700.

HDFC twins were clearly the stars of the show on Tuesday as they took the index from a period of consolidation back to the verge of a record high. HDFC Bank gained 1.4 percent and contributed over 26 points to the Nifty 50's upside. The stock also closed at the highest level since May 15.

"If you want to enter the stock, of course HDFC is the better way because at a slight discount, but selling HDFC Bank and buying HDFC is not workable because you end up paying capital gains tax on the sale of HDFC Bank shares. So from that point of view, I think selling one stock and buying the other may not make absolute economic sense. Certainly for fresh positions, you could look at HDFC," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities told CNBC-TV18.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures added 9 percent in Open Interest on Tuesday. On the final day of the June series, the rollovers stand at 56 percent for the index. The futures of the Nifty 50 are trading at a 6.2 points discount, compared to a premium of 26 points earlier. Nifty Bank's futures also added 15.2 percent in Open Interest, while their rollovers are currently at 54.7 percent. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is back above 1, currently at 1.21 from 0.93 earlier.

RBL Bank and Hindustan Copper are out of the F&O ban list for the final day of the series, while L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on Call side for today's expiry:

For today's weekly and monthly expiry, Nifty 50's call strikes between 18,700 and 18,800 saw shedding in Open Interest, while marginal addition was seen between 18,850 and the 18,950 strikes.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,800 42.84 Lakh Shed 44 18,700 40.02 Lakh Shed 118.55 18,750 37.4 Lakh Shed 77.25 18,950 23.84 Lakh Added 2.85 18,850 17.92 Lakh Added 21.15 18,900 15.19 Lakh Added 8.45

Nifty 50 on the put side for today's expiry:

For today's expiry, Nifty 50's put strikes between 18,700 and 18,800 have seen addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,700 54.72 Lakh Added 10.45 18,750 52.73 Lakh Added 19 18,800 33.09 Lakh Added 35.15

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw short covering on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price but decline in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change SBI Cards & Payment Services 1.72% -65.26% Colgate-Palmolive 1.27% -65.25% JSPL 2.20% -63.87% Polycab 0.20% -63.87% Shree Cement 1.22% -62.42%

Some stocks also saw unwinding of long positions on Tuesday, which is a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Alkem Laboratories -0.32% -72.67% Marico -0.15% -71.22% JK Cement -0.01% -69.02% Escorts Kubota -0.08% -67.54% Abbott India -0.40% -66.97%

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

HDFC Twins: Biggest contributors to the Nifty 50 upside on Tuesday. Needs to be seen if there's any follow-up buying that can take the Nifty 50 to a record high. HDFC did clarify though, that the merger dates are all tentative and updates will be communicated in due course.

HDFC Life: HDFC buys 1.5 crore shares of the company at Rs 667.10.

Vedanta: Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company is said to have modified its application for a semiconductor fabrication unit. Vedanta & Foxconn are said to have submitted a revised application to the MeitY as per the sources.

Ramco Cements: Commissions Line III at Ramamasamy Raja Nagar with a clinkerisation capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day. This is the first integrated cement line commissioned in the south of Tamil Nadu in the last 15 years.

Titagarh Rail: Gets Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a project worth Rs 857 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

Aditya Birla Fashion: CCI approves acquisition of TCNS Clothing.

Gland Pharma: One observation issued by USFDA for Hyderabad’s Pashamylaram facility.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific have opened higher in mid-week trading. The Nikkei 225 has opened 1 percent higher after a three-day drop, while the Topix is also up by a similar quantum. South Korea's Kospi is trading flat, while Hang Seng futures are pointing to another positive start.

Rebound was also seen on Wall Street on Tuesday night as the Dow Jones ended 0.6 percent higher, snapping a seven-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent, while the Nasdaq rebounded by 1.6 percent overnight.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of how trading is likely to begin in India, are currently trading 51.5 points or 0.27 percent higher at 18,862, implying a positive start to the expiry trading day.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the cash market during Tuesday's session, while domestic investors sold in a similar quantum. Sapphire Foods' block deal will also impact these numbers.

On the daily charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle, which support further upside from current levels, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. "For the bulls, 18,880 - 18,925 will be the key resistance levels, while 18,750 will be a support," he said.

Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that the near-term trend is positive from here and that the Nifty 50 index may witness an upside towards levels of 19,000. Support on the downside is placed at levels of 18,700.