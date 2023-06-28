Trade Setup for June 28: Banking heavyweights look to take Nifty 50 past record high on F&O expiry

For the series, the Nifty 50 index has gained 500 points so far, which is its best performance in a June F&O series since 2020. The index had added 406 points in May and over 830 points in the April F&O series.

The June F&O series expires today, a day ahead of schedule. A mid-day decision on Wednesday pushed the market holiday to Thursday and advanced the monthly F&O expiry to today's trading session.v

This will also be the third straight positive F&O series for the Nifty 50 after four consecutive negative ones. The index is also back to being just 70 points shy of its record high of 18,887.6 which it missed scaling by just one point last week.

Wednesday's surge came mainly from the HDFC twins and other banking heavyweights. The HDFC Twins contributed to a third of the 126-points surge seen by the Nifty 50 index, mainly during the second half of trade, while seven out of the eight top point contributors for the Nifty 50 were banking names.