Trade Setup for June 27: Nifty 50's direction to be decided by a 75-point range as F&O expiry nears

The Nifty 50 traded in a 75-point range on Monday. The same 75 points will now determine which way the index heads as the June F&O series draws to a close. What's more? This is a truncated week as Wednesday will be a holiday. So technically, the June series now only has two trading sessions left.

Monday's narrow range meant that the Nifty 50 failed to surpass Friday's high, while the intraday low was similar to that of the Friday gone by. The index managed to end marginally higher, briefly crossing the 18,700 mark, but failed to hold on to those levels in the final trades, eventually ending at 18,691. With Monday's close, the index is placed right in the middle of two very crucial levels that could determine its future trajectory.

"Technically, the Nifty 50 witnessed rangebound activity near the 20-Day Simple Moving Average which is an important support level. For day traders, 18,725 will be a key resistance level (Monday's high), while 18,650 will be a key support," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. While a move above 18,725 can trigger a run towards 18,800 - 18,820, while a break below 18,650 can take the index down towards 18,550, he said.

Ruchit Jain advises traders to keep a close watch on the support level of 18,650 on the downside. A close below this support would lead to further price correction, but if the support is held, it may lead to a move towards 18,730 levels. He termed this month's consolidation in the Nifty 50 a time-wise correction.

The Nifty Bank index has traded in the 43,500-43,800 range over the last two trading sessions. It failed to surpass Friday high but managed to stay above Friday's low on the downside. Despite a 300-point range, the index ended little changed on Monday.

Nifty Bank's 44,000 call strike has the highest Open Interest concentration and remains a key resistance on the upside, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. 43,400 on the downside remains a key support, which if broken, would lead to further correction towards levels of 42,000, he said. The overall undertone of the index, according to Shah, remains neutral.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One is observing the formation of a descending trendline around the 44,000 levels. A break above these levels can trigger a momentum move in the index, he said. The RSI, previously in overbought territory has also returned to median. "It seems that prices are ready to resume the uptrend after the recent time-wise correction," he said.

The stock of Monday's trading session was ICICI Securities, which ended with gains of over 10 percent after the announcement that the board will meet on Thursday to consider a potential delisting proposal. The stock ended at a 52-week high post the move.

"For shareholders, I think it's an opportunity to probably make some money, because it's not going to be easy for them to be able to get delisted at the first attempt," market expert Prakash Diwan said. "And once the pricing gets discovered, it will probably be more favorable. So just hold on. That's what I would do if I had the share. I don't have any shares of this company. But if I did, I would probably wait for a better price realization for this," he said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures added another 1.6 percent in Open Interest on Monday. As of Monday, rollovers for the index are at 36 percent. The June futures are trading at a premium of 26 points compared to 40.4 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's June futures shed 4.3 percent in Open Interest, with rollovers currently at 37 percent. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is unchanged at 0.93.

L&T Finance Holdings, PNB and Hindustan Aeronautics are out of the F&O Ban list, while RBL Bank and Hindustan Copper continue to remain in it.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 29 expiry:

For Thursday's expiry, Nifty 50's call strikes between 18,650 and 18,750 continue to see addition in Open Interest, with the 18,750 strike seeing the maximum addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,750 22.49 Lakh Added 48.45 18,700 7.68 Lakh Added 72.95 18,650 12.14 Lakh Added 104.3

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 29 expiry:

On the put side, Nifty 50's strikes between 18,550 and 18,650 for this Thursday continued to see addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,600 20.72 Lakh Added 26 18,650 17.79 Lakh Added 39.35 18,550 13.18 Lakh Added 16.65

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw short covering on Monday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bajaj Finance 0.24% -36.78% Tata Communications 1.64% -36.73% L&T Technology Services 0.32% -36.71% Polycab 1.10% -36.61% JSPL 0.37% -36.56%

Some stocks on Monday also saw unwinding of long positions, which means a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Astral -0.98% -56.07% SBI Cards & Payment Services -1.61% -49.96% Pidilite -0.67% -46.72% HDFC Bank -0.27% -44.41% Bharti Airtel -0.15% -42.84%

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

Aditya Birla Capital: Launches Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds. Floor price has been set at Rs 175.99. Stock was part of Monday's Dealing Room Chatter on CNBC-TV18. Sources say company plans to raise up to Rs 1,750 crore through the QIP.

BLS International: Board approves fund raise via IPO of BLS E-Services. Offer size, price and other details of the proposed IPO will be determined in due course.

Reliance Industries: MG Motor announces broad range of connected car features in partnership with Reliance Jio.

City Union Bank: Board approves raising Rs 500 crore through a QIP.

Sapphire Foods: Bloomberg reports that India holder plans to sell 30 lakh shares via block deal at a price between Rs 1,345 - Rs 1,391 per share. The holder seeks to raise $51 million through the share sale.

Godrej Properties: To issue unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 750 crore with a base size of Rs 500 crore and oversubscription option of Rs 250 crore.

Navin Fluorine: Board to consider fund raising via equity on June 30.

ICICI Prudential: Gets show cause cum demand notice after HDFC Life for not paying tax of Rs 492.06 crore between July 2012-2022. Matter largely relates to an industry-wide issue of input tax credit.

What are Global Cues Indicating?

Asian equities have opened mixed after tech stocks sold off on Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is down for the fourth straight day, declining by a quarter of a percentage point. The Kospi and Kosdaq in South Korea are also down 0.5 percent each. Hang Seng Futures are pointing to a positive start and snap a five-day losing streak.

US markets ended lower overnight with the Nasdaq falling 1.2 percent. Losses were led by Tesla, which fell 6 percent after a Goldman Sachs downgrade. The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones declined marginally.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of how trading will begin in India, are currently little changed at 18,715, indicating a subdued start to the trading session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the cash market on Monday, while domestic institutions were net buyers.

Immediate support for the Nifty 50 is at the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average at 18,646, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. A breakdown and closing below that level can take the index lower to 18,450, he said.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities also highlights the importance of the 20-day moving average, and weakness below levels of 18,650 can bring in the next round of correction in the market. Immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 is at 18,760.