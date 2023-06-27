Trade Setup for June 27: Nifty 50's direction to be decided by a 75-point range as F&O expiry nears

Nifty Bank's 44,000 call strike has the highest Open Interest concentration and remains a key resistance on the upside, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. 43,400 on the downside remains a key support, which if broken, would lead to further correction towards levels of 42,000, he said.

The Nifty 50 traded in a 75-point range on Monday. The same 75 points will now determine which way the index heads as the June F&O series draws to a close. What's more? This is a truncated week as Wednesday will be a holiday. So technically, the June series now only has two trading sessions left.

Monday's narrow range meant that the Nifty 50 failed to surpass Friday's high, while the intraday low was similar to that of the Friday gone by. The index managed to end marginally higher, briefly crossing the 18,700 mark, but failed to hold on to those levels in the final trades, eventually ending at 18,691. With Monday's close, the index is placed right in the middle of two very crucial levels that could determine its future trajectory.

"Technically, the Nifty 50 witnessed rangebound activity near the 20-Day Simple Moving Average which is an important support level. For day traders, 18,725 will be a key resistance level (Monday's high), while 18,650 will be a key support," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. While a move above 18,725 can trigger a run towards 18,800 - 18,820, while a break below 18,650 can take the index down towards 18,550, he said.