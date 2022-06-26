Trade setup for June 27: A key hurdle awaits Nifty50 near 15,800

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a second straight day on Friday, boosted by financial, oil & gas and auto stocks, as a slide in commodity rates took off some of the concerns globally about red-hot inflation.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small positive candle on the daily chart, suggesting a follow-through upmove in the market , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

He expects strong resistance at 15,800. "A decisive breakout above that level has been missing in the recent upmove," he pointed out.

Nifty50 not out of the woods

The benchmark index is back to the recent breakdown point of 15,700 and entered a corridor of uncertainty, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"We are still not out of the woods and until the Nifty does not surpass its major hurdle at 15,900-16,000 on a closing basis, one should avoid aggressive bets on the long side. It would be interesting to see how the market behaves in the first half of the week," he said.

"If the global relief extends, we may see the Nifty cross 16,000, which would certainly trigger a sharp short covering rally."

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 27 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices surged on Friday tracking gains in Europe and Asia, though caution persisted about aggressive hikes in the pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. The S&P 500 closed 3.1 percent higher. The Dow Jones gained 2.7 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 3.3 percent.

Earlier that day, the pan-European Stoxx 600 spiked 2.6 percent — its best session in more than three months.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index remains positive. He sees the possibility of one more leg of correction from the highs of around 15,800-15,900 this week before a decisive breakout.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than two percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Sensex 5 15,683.1 52,735.1 10 15,659.1 52,678.5 20 15,566.7 52,433.5 50 15,471.6 52,150.8 100 15,715.4 52,222.2 200 16,063.1 53,808.1

Chavan expects a cluster of resistance in the 15,800-15,900-16,000 zone and immediate support in the 15,500-15,350-15,200 band.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,500 and 14,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts each.

This suggests strong resistance at 16,000 and immediate resistance at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 2,812,700 343.95 3.79% 17.68% JKCEMENT 424,025 2,074.45 2.45% 9.49% ESCORTS 2,218,700 1,513 0.67% 4.12% SYNGENE 904,400 569.8 2.56% 2.44% ONGC 38,165,050 137.4 1.97% 2.34%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TECHM 20,179,800 982.55 -1.10% -11.57% MUTHOOTFIN 3,864,750 984.85 -0.25% -9.89% INFY 36,306,900 1,445 -0.75% -9.47% MPHASIS 1,676,150 2,259 -2.48% -9.04% HDFCAMC 3,204,800 1,810.10 -0.52% -7.53%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 1,248,375 2,034.20 2.14% -24.99% BHARATFORG 7,031,250 645.35 0.27% -18.70% ADANIPORTS 60,945,000 686.55 1.36% -17.79% ADANIENT 19,482,000 2,160.40 2.35% -17.77% JSWSTEEL 34,233,300 570 2.15% -16.48%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 202,200 3,003.45 -1.44% 1.58% LTTS 1,301,400 3,069.95 -1.93% 0.45%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

One stock in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit the milestone: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

52-week lows

A total of four stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows: Star Health, Hindustan Zinc, Gujarat State Petronet and FDC.

Fear index

The India VIX — which gauges the expectation of fear in the market — eased 1.6 percent to 20.6 on Friday.