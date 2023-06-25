Trade Setup for June 26: Another 35 points fall may trigger a further correction in the Nifty 50

The Nifty 50 has managed to stay above the 18,630 mark for the last nine trading sessions. That was the intraday low it made on June 13. Currently, the index is only 35 points adrift of those levels.

It was meant to be a week where the Nifty 50 finally scaled its all-time high, especially when peers like Nifty Bank and the Sensex had already done so earlier. But things went awry pretty quickly for the index as not only did it fall one point short of a record, but has already corrected substantially from those levels. It now lies at a very critical pivot point.

The Nifty 50 has managed to stay above the 18,630 mark for the last nine trading sessions. That was the intraday low it made on June 13. Currently, the index is only 35 points adrift of those levels. From the highs of 18,886.6 on Thursday, the index has already corrected 220 points in just a session-and-a-half.

Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said that although the index has closed well below the 18,700 mark, it has managed to stay above its 21-Day Exponential Moving Average on the daily charts, which it has not broken since April. He expects 18,630 to be an immediate support for the index, which may lead to a small bounce till 18,800. However, further correction will be triggered if the index falls below the 18,630 mark.