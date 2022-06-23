Cross
Trade setup for June 24: Nifty may be poised for higher levels as bulls return to Street after a pause

By Sandeep Singh
Trade setup for Wednesday, June 22: The Nifty50 may be poised for higher levels before minor weakness, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a volatile day in the green on Thursday, continuing an upmove after a day's pause, led by financial, IT and auto counters.
However, nervousness persisted among investors globally about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
A bounce on Thursday could be a positive sign, he said.
Sideways movement may continue
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities,views 15,400 and 15,600 as the key levels to watch out for.
"Below 15,400, the 50-scrip index could slip up to 15,340-15,300 and on the other hand, above 15,600, the key breakout level for the bulls, it is likely to hit the 15,720-15,800 band,” he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 24 session:
Global markets
Wall Street's main indices moved higher on Thursday, shrugging off mixed moves elsewhere around the globe, as easing government bond yields lifted select high-growth stocks. Investors awaited business activity data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress.
The S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was up 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.9 percent.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty is placed within a broader high-low range of 15,700-15,350 levels.
He sees the possibility of an upmove towards the crucial overhead resistance zone of 15,700-15,800 in the next 1-2 sessions before another round of mild weakness from the highs.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 is 9.6 percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish signal.

Period (No. of sessions)

Simple moving average
515,450.5
1015,601.3
2016,058.4
5016,392.8
10016,773.5
20017,207.4
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out key resistance and support levels:
IndexSupportResistance
Nifty5015,30015,700
Nifty Bank32,60033,500
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 15,600, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,800 and 15,900, with 1.3 lakh each, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and 15,500, with 1.3 lakh.
This suggests strong resistance awaits the Nifty at 15,600 and immediate support comes in at 15,500.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
COFORGE464,6003,671.205.33%18.85%
ADANIPORTS74,945,000678.51.37%15.87%
SRTRANSFIN3,337,2001,201.602.78%12.19%
MARUTI3,330,9008,305.906.60%11.98%
EICHERMOT3,007,2002,823.956.04%10.92%
Long unwinding
StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
PETRONET16,011,000206.8-0.36%-9.37%
SUNTV11,091,000408.15-0.07%-1.91%
IGL9,670,375357.45-0.01%-1.14%
MANAPPURAM22,533,00084.5-1.23%-1.07%
IDEA557,130,0008.5-0.58%-0.65%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
UBL950,9501,496.801.62%-2.91%
GMRINFRA108,630,00033.91.35%-1.97%
CUB10,886,800123.851.98%-1.94%
NBCC21,804,00028.31.07%-1.93%
DIXON626,2503,396.101.73%-1.58%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
ASTRAL553,5751,651.50-0.03%11.23%
RELIANCE22,484,5002,474.85-1.21%9.18%
MARICO10,152,000477.75-0.58%7.68%
GAIL29,023,800132.5-0.75%6.24%
OBEROIRLTY4,053,700748.05-1.20%6.23%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
 
No stock in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit the milestone.
52-week lows
A total of 24 stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows:
AARTIDRUGSGSPLNIACLSYMPHONY
ABSLAMCGUJGASROUTETATASTEEL
AXISBANKINDUSINDBKSPICEJETTHYROCARE
CHAMBLFERTJKCEMENTSTARHEALTHUPL
GPPLMUTHOOTFINSUNTVVEDL
GRINFRANATIONALUMSUPREMEINDVMART
