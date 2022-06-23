Trade setup for June 24: Nifty may be poised for higher levels as bulls return to Street after a pause

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a volatile day in the green on Thursday, continuing an upmove after a day's pause, led by financial, IT and auto counters.

However, nervousness persisted among investors globally about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows,

A bounce on Thursday could be a positive sign, he said.

Sideways movement may continue

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities,views 15,400 and 15,600 as the key levels to watch out for.

"Below 15,400, the 50-scrip index could slip up to 15,340-15,300 and on the other hand, above 15,600, the key breakout level for the bulls, it is likely to hit the 15,720-15,800 band,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 24 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices moved higher on Thursday, shrugging off mixed moves elsewhere around the globe, as easing government bond yields lifted select high-growth stocks. Investors awaited business activity data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was up 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty is placed within a broader high-low range of 15,700-15,350 levels.

He sees the possibility of an upmove towards the crucial overhead resistance zone of 15,700-15,800 in the next 1-2 sessions before another round of mild weakness from the highs.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is 9.6 percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish signal.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 15,450.5 10 15,601.3 20 16,058.4 50 16,392.8 100 16,773.5 200 17,207.4

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out key resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,300 15,700 Nifty Bank 32,600 33,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 15,600, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,800 and 15,900, with 1.3 lakh each, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and 15,500, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests strong resistance awaits the Nifty at 15,600 and immediate support comes in at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COFORGE 464,600 3,671.20 5.33% 18.85% ADANIPORTS 74,945,000 678.5 1.37% 15.87% SRTRANSFIN 3,337,200 1,201.60 2.78% 12.19% MARUTI 3,330,900 8,305.90 6.60% 11.98% EICHERMOT 3,007,200 2,823.95 6.04% 10.92%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PETRONET 16,011,000 206.8 -0.36% -9.37% SUNTV 11,091,000 408.15 -0.07% -1.91% IGL 9,670,375 357.45 -0.01% -1.14% MANAPPURAM 22,533,000 84.5 -1.23% -1.07% IDEA 557,130,000 8.5 -0.58% -0.65%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change UBL 950,950 1,496.80 1.62% -2.91% GMRINFRA 108,630,000 33.9 1.35% -1.97% CUB 10,886,800 123.85 1.98% -1.94% NBCC 21,804,000 28.3 1.07% -1.93% DIXON 626,250 3,396.10 1.73% -1.58%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASTRAL 553,575 1,651.50 -0.03% 11.23% RELIANCE 22,484,500 2,474.85 -1.21% 9.18% MARICO 10,152,000 477.75 -0.58% 7.68% GAIL 29,023,800 132.5 -0.75% 6.24% OBEROIRLTY 4,053,700 748.05 -1.20% 6.23%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

No stock in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit the milestone.

52-week lows

A total of 24 stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows: