Trade Setup for June 23: 20-DEMA key for the Nifty 50 after missing record high by one point

In some unusual options activity, the 17,000 and 18,000 Put strikes for next week's expiry have seen addition in Open Interest.

18,864, 18,881, 18,839, 18,875 - these are the four previous attempts that the Nifty 50 made to scale its all-time high of 18,887.6. It made another dash on Thursday, came within one point of the record, but reversed its course right then. 18,886.6 became Thursday's high for the Nifty 50, which failed at yet another attempt to scale its record high.

Not only did the index fail to cross its record high, it also closed below a key intraday level of 18,780 on the weekly options expiry day. The Nifty 50 is now down 55 points for the week, and its four-week winning streak is under threat. In case it manages to salvage some weekly gains, it will be the fifth straight week of gains, which would be the longest since July-August of last year.

For the June F&O series, of which the expiry week begins on Friday, the index has gained 450 points so far. This will be the third straight positive F&O series for the Nifty 50, in case it manages to end the series above levels of 18,321.

"Technically, on the intraday chart, the Nifty 50 index has formed a double-top formation and also formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, which is largely negative," Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said. "For day traders, 18,850 is the immediate resistance level, below which the index can retest levels of 18,700 - 18,650," he further added.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the Nifty 50's Relative Strength Index (RSI) has displayed a bearish crossover, indicating a weakening bullish momentum. "As long as the index remains below 18,900, the current trend remains sideways to negative," he said. 18,700 is a key downside support, below which, a significant correction is likely, De said.

The Nifty Bank index at one point during the session did provide some hope that it will take the Nifty 50 past its record high. Although the index did manage to cross the mark of 44,000 on an intraday basis for the first time in two sessions, it could not sustain above those levels. The Nifty Bank closed at the lowest level in a week on Thursday but managed to hold on to a key support level of 43,700.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities is confident that the next leg of upmove in the Nifty Bank index will come only once it decisively surpasses the mark of 44,000 on the upside. The overall sentiment around the Nifty Bank remains sell-on-rise, according to Shah. Lower end of the support for the index is at 43,400.

Two stocks spring up on the screen that generated a lot of interest on Thursday. The first one is Zee Entertainment. The stock has now given up all the gains it made from September 2021 when its then largest shareholder Invesco called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and when the merger with Sony was announced. Media reports quoted Punit Goenka saying that the merger will go through whether he remains CEO or not.

"I think Zee is completely avoidable, with or without the Sony merger. No doubt it is cheap and that is the only thing which is attractive about Zee. Apart from that, I think they are facing a lot of stress in the business and these kinds of controversies and these kinds of developments can never be positive. So I would avoid Zee at this point of time," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

The second one is HCC, which sprung up in the final hour of trade, after 4.5 crore shares worth Rs 83 crore exchanged hands in multiple large deals. The stock jumped 16 percent, marking its biggest single-day gain in over a year. Over the last 12 months, shares of HCC have risen nearly 70 percent. The stock's volumes on Thursday were the highest ever.

"The stock has seen high volumes along with price upmove post the block deal. This indicates buying interest by market participants," said Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. He further said that downside levels of Rs 19-18 would be key support levels.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures have added 5.5 percent or 5.03 lakh shares in Open Interest and are now trading at a premium of 58.8 points, compared to 39.9 points earlier. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank's June futures shed 9.4 percent or 2.12 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 1.11 from 1.18 on Wednesday.

Delta Corp and Hindustan Aeronautics are out of the F&O Ban list, while RBL Bank has entered the list from Friday's session. BHEL, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance Holdings, and PNB remain in the ban period.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 29 expiry:

Open Interest addition on the Call side continues between the 18,800 and 18,900 strikes, indicating that it remains difficult for the index to surpass higher levels.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,800 68.16 Lakh Added 108.55 18,900 38.89 Lakh Added 58.6 18,850 18.96 Lakh Added 81.45

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 29 expiry:

In some unusual options activity, the 17,000 and 18,000 Put strikes for next week's expiry have seen addition in Open Interest. Otherwise, 18,800 and 18,900 strikes saw Open Interest addition as well.

Strike OI Change Premium 18,800 56.28 Lakh Added 76.5 17,000 38.07 Lakh Added 1.9 18,900 19.84 Lakh Added 125.85 18,000 19.31 Lakh Added 3.65

Lets look at the stocks that saw some short covering on Thursday, which means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Balrampur Chini 1.78% -14.33% Divi's Laboratories 0.66% -13.45% Max Financial Services 3.26% -12.30% Birlasoft 1.47% -9.76% LTIMindtree 0.15% -9.36%

Lets look at the stocks that saw unwinding of long positions on Thursday, which means a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Hindustan Copper -0.34% -7.06% Astral -1.78% -6.96% Page Industries -1.03% -6.86% HDFC AMC -1.50% -6.86% L&T Finance Holdings -2.38% -6.84%

Here are the stocks to watch out for on the final trading day of the week:

Coforge: Acquires an additional 20 percent stake in Coforge Business Process Solutions for Rs 336.94 crore. The company had earlier acquired a 60 percent stake in April 2021.

BPCL: Board to consider fund raising via rights issue on June 28.

IT Stocks: Accenture lowers upper end of revenue growth guidance from 8-10 percent to 8-9 percent. It now expects 2-6 percent constant currency growth in Q4 compared to 6-10 percent earlier.

PNB Housing Finance: Board approves raising Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs in tranches on a private placement basis.

Bhansali Engineering and Polymers: Fixes July 5, 2023 as record date for 2:1 bonus issue.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday but the number is influenced by multiple block deals that took place in stocks like Delhivery, Sansera Engineering, Sun Pharma, among others. Domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market on Thursday.

The important support for the Nifty 50 is placed at the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) at 18,640 and a break below the same may lead to a substantial correction, said 5paisa's Jain. 18,850-18,900 remains the immediate resistance range for the index.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One also considers 18,650 to be a crucial support for the Nifty 50 on the downside. A break below that could go down as a breakdown of the double top pattern but any correction, time or price, should be viewed as healthy for the overall uptrend, he said.