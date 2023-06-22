Trade Setup for June 23: 20-DEMA key for the Nifty 50 after missing record high by one point

In some unusual options activity, the 17,000 and 18,000 Put strikes for next week's expiry have seen addition in Open Interest.

18,864, 18,881, 18,839, 18,875 - these are the four previous attempts that the Nifty 50 made to scale its all-time high of 18,887.6. It made another dash on Thursday, came within one point of the record, but reversed its course right then. 18,886.6 became Thursday's high for the Nifty 50, which failed at yet another attempt to scale its record high.

Not only did the index fail to cross its record high, it also closed below a key intraday level of 18,780 on the weekly options expiry day. The Nifty 50 is now down 55 points for the week, and its four-week winning streak is under threat. In case it manages to salvage some weekly gains, it will be the fifth straight week of gains, which would be the longest since July-August of last year.

For the June F&O series, of which the expiry week begins on Friday, the index has gained 450 points so far. This will be the third straight positive F&O series for the Nifty 50, in case it manages to end the series above levels of 18,321.