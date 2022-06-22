Trade setup for June 23: As Nifty50 halts pullback, more pain on the cards for the bulls

Indian equity benchmarks ended a two-day pullback on Wednesday amid weakness across sectors, as nervousness persisted across global markets on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Investors awaited a testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart, signalling the possibility of a bull trap in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
He believes the 50-scrip index is in for more pain ahead as the market lacks the strength to sustain the upside.
Sideways movement may continue
One can expect more of rangebound action in the market in the near future, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"Traders can expect immediate resistance at 15,500, above which, the rally can continue till 15,600-15,650 levels. On the flipside, key support to watch out for is at 15,350, below which, the index could slip till 15,250-15,200," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 23 session:
Global markets
European shares hit fresh one-year lows on Wednesday as easing oil and metal prices hurt commodity-related stocks, after UK inflation data reinforced concerns about slowing global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.6 percent at the last count.
S&P 500 futures were down 1.5 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the immediate reversal of the recent bounce is a bad sign for the bulls.
"One may expect the Nifty to slide down to the important support area of 15,200 levels in the next few sessions, with immediate resistance at 15,560," he said.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 is 10.5 percent below its long-term simple moving average in a bearish signal.
Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|5
|15,411.3
|10
|15,693.5
|20
|16,089
|50
|16,435.2
|100
|16,789
|200
|17,215.8
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out key resistance and support levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|15,200
|15,600
|Nifty Bank
|32,400
|33,300
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 15,700, with two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,200, with 1.1 lakh.
This suggests strong resistance at 15,700 followed by a major hurdle at the 16,000 mark, and immediate support at 15,200.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|PVR
|1,992,672
|1,795.85
|0.52%
|10.29%
|POLYCAB
|629,100
|2,130.25
|0.33%
|9.97%
|SRTRANSFIN
|3,295,600
|1,161.60
|0.75%
|6.97%
|MPHASIS
|1,811,075
|2,290.95
|0.34%
|6.80%
|TCS
|9,886,500
|3,224.10
|0.25%
|6.78%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|FEDERALBNK
|59,830,000
|86.85
|-1.36%
|-3.34%
|AUBANK
|6,677,000
|597.8
|-2.13%
|-2.64%
|CANFINHOME
|3,316,950
|418.85
|-0.91%
|-2.53%
|ZYDUSLIFE
|9,831,800
|343.25
|-0.98%
|-2.42%
|INDHOTEL
|18,243,792
|214.8
|-3.37%
|-2.31%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|RAMCOCEM
|3,289,500
|600
|0.05%
|-2.84%
|RBLBANK
|40,640,600
|87.15
|3.38%
|-2.61%
|BERGEPAINT
|4,819,100
|587.05
|0.20%
|-0.89%
|TATACOMM
|3,198,000
|895
|0.88%
|-0.26%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|HINDCOPPER
|10,913,400
|83.15
|-8.53%
|20.76%
|SUNTV
|11,523,000
|408.75
|-8.85%
|14.48%
|DRREDDY
|1,617,375
|4,237.45
|-0.60%
|13.40%
|UBL
|1,057,350
|1,474.05
|-0.92%
|12.41%
|DELTACORP
|12,951,300
|173.35
|-3.40%
|9.00%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
No stock in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit the milestone.
52-week lows
A total of 26 stocks in the 500-strong index hit 52-week lows. Three Sensex stocks were among them: Tata Steel, Axis Bank and IndusInd.