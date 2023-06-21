CNBC TV18
Trade Setup for June 22: Nifty 50 can move to these levels in the near term if it crosses its all time high

Trade Setup for June 22: Nifty 50 can move to these levels in the near-term if it crosses its all-time high

Trade Setup for June 22: Nifty 50 can move to these levels in the near-term if it crosses its all-time high
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 21, 2023 10:28:51 PM IST (Published)

Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market on Wednesday. One must keep in mind that the numbers are heavily influenced by the Shriram Finance block deal, along with multiple other block deals that took place on Wednesday.

An old Ambuja Cements ad film shows actor Boman Irani trying various tricks to break down a wall separating him and his brother but fails at all of them eventually asking "Yeh deewaar tootti kyun nahi hai?" (Why does this wall not break?)

The same has been the case with the Nifty 50. The index has tried making four attempts to cross its all-time high of 18,887.6 and failed at all four of them. Wednesday saw the index coming within 11 points of the record, but reversed course, only to end 30 points adrift of the all-time high.
Although the Sensex did make an all-time high on an intraday basis and to comfort those who are sulking at the Nifty 50 failing to do so, the index did manage a record closing high above the mark of 18,850. While the HDFC twins lent support in mid-week trading, ITC emerged as the top loser in points terms.
