Trade Setup for June 21: Record high back in sight for Nifty 50 as charts support a move beyond 19,000

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average of the Nifty Bank index, which is placed at levels of 43,270 is likely to act as a strong support for the index, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities.

The Nifty 50 index regained nearly everything it lost on Monday during the second day of the week, taking it back to almost the same levels as last Friday's close. The index is back above the 18,800 mark and is now 70 points away from its all-time high of 18,887.6. With sentiments around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit at a high, it will not be a surprise if the index manages to surpass those levels this week itself.

It was not smooth sailing though for the index on Tuesday as it recovered nearly 160 points from the day's low. The Nifty 50 took support at the 18,650 mark and reversed its course during the second half of the trading session, supported by buying in IT, Metal, and Banking stocks.

"The near-term uptrend on the Nifty 50 remains intact," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities, who expects the index to reach levels of 19,100 - 19,200 in the next one to two weeks. "Immediate support for the index is at 18,650 levels," he said.