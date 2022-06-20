Trade setup for June 21: Nifty50 may have to cross 15,500 decisively to sustain pullback

Indian equity benchmarks halted a six-day-long losing streak on Monday, though fears of aggressive rate hikes and their impact on economic growth kept investors on the back foot.

Gains in financial and IT shares aided the rebound in headline indices, but losses in oil and gas and metal names limited the upside.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and long lower shadows, highlighting the chances of a bounce ahead

However, a lack of strength around 15,500 could possibly bring the bears back into action, he warned.

A key level to watch out for in Nifty Bank

Traders should view 15,250 as the sacrosanct support zone, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"A successful move above this level may be followed by a continued pullback rally in the near future to till 15,500-15,600 levels... On the flipside, the uptrend would be vulnerable below 15,250, taking the index to up to 15,180-15,100 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 21 session:

Global markets

European stocks edged higher on Monday though French shares lagged their peers after President Emmanuel Macron lost an absolute majority in the country's parliamentary election. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as 0.8 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were also up 0.8 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains volatile.

"A decisive move above 15,500 could open a bounce in the market, with important support being at 15,200," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 remains 11 percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 15,485.7 10 15,865.5 20 16,144 50 16,522.6 100 16,822.8 200 17,231.6

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out key resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,000 15,700 Nifty Bank 32,300 33,150

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,500, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,000 and 14,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts each.

This suggests strong resistance at the 15,500 mark and immediate support at 15,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASHOKLEY 35,068,500 132.9 0.76% 14.09% UBL 1,151,150 1,451.15 0.32% 8.18% BRITANNIA 1,627,800 3,388 3.17% 6.86% CROMPTON 3,194,400 329.05 1.75% 6.30% HINDPETRO 19,402,200 210.7 0.45% 6.05%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BSOFT 3,081,000 324.05 -2.31% -3.33% RBLBANK 43,778,400 78.2 -4.69% -2.55% IBULHSGFIN 25,906,700 94.2 -2.53% -2.19% ABBOTINDIA 35,850 17,886.80 -0.16% -2.16% INDIAMART 251,850 3,800.05 -1.68% -2.11%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 826,200 874.5 0.98% -3.81% IGL 10,851,500 343.8 0.92% -3.07% METROPOLIS 969,200 1,431.95 1.84% -2.74% TCS 11,164,200 3,133.10 1.16% -1.32% HDFCBANK 60,424,100 1,322 2.43% -0.92%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COALINDIA 29,673,000 176.7 -2.75% 27.01% APOLLOTYRE 11,640,000 169.1 -2.98% 24.44% GNFC 2,527,200 547.9 -10.05% 19.75% CHAMBLFERT 3,153,000 279.95 -7.06% 18.13% GMRINFRA 98,797,500 33.35 -1.91% 15.26%